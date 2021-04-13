Monte Carlo Masters 2021 schedule – Order of Play Tuesday 13th April
We've rounded up the full Monte Carlo Masters 2021 schedule and order of play for Tuesday 13th April.
Published:
Day four of the Monte Carlo Masters 2021 gets underway today with Fabio Fognini taking on Miomir Kecmanovic. The Italian, seeded number 15, will be hoping to come away with a comprehensive victory over the unseeded Serb.
Five matches were in progress when play was cancelled due to rain yesterday. Notably, Miami Open champion Hubert Hurkacz held a two set advantage over Thomas Fabbiano on court 2 and the Brit Daniel Evans had just taken the first set against Dusan Lajovic.
Meanwhile, on Court des Princes, Daniel Evans had won the first set against 2019 Monte-Carlo runner-up Dusan Lajovic. Each of these matches will be second on court today.
Elsewhere on court today, Stefanos Tsitsipas, the fourth seed, takes on Aslan Karatsev this afternoon. The 22-year-old Tsitsipas beat Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open in February, but is yet to convert his top-five world ranking into a tournament victory this year.
Matteo Berrettini, currently ranked number 10 in the world, faces Alejandro Fokina on Court Rainer III at 1:30pm. Meanwhile, seed number nine Bautista Agut serves against 23-year-old American Taylor Fritz. Agut has a four-to-one win ratio against Fritz and the last time these two met at a Masters tournament was Roland Garos in 2019 when Bautista won in straight sets.
Finally, hot off the back of winning his first ATP tour title at the Andalucia Open in Marbella on Sunday, Pablo Carreno Busta, the number 12 seed, will be hoping for a comfortable victory over Stefano Travaglia of Italy.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Monte Carlo Masters 2021 order of play.
Monte Carlo Masters 2021 schedule
Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.
Tuesday 13th April
Court Rainier III
From 11am
Fabio Fognini (15) v Miomir Kecmanovic
Felix Auger-Aliassime v Cristian Garin (16) (delayed from yesterday)
Not before 12:10pm
Stefanos Tsitsipas (4) v Aslan Karatsev
Not before 1:30pm
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Matteo Berrettini (8)
Court Des Princes
From 11am
Albert Ramos-Vinolas v Jannik Sinner
From 12:00pm
Daniel Evans v Dusan Lajovic (delayed from yesterday)
Not before 12:20pm
Grigor Dimitrov (14) v Jan-Lennard Struff
Not before 1:20pm
Stefano Travaglia v Pablo Carreno Busta (12)
Court 2
From 11am
Guido Pella v Lucas Pouille
From 12pm
Thomas Fabbiano v Hubert Hurkacz (13) (delayed from yesterday)
Not before 12:30pm
Taylor Fritz v Roberto Bautista Agut (9)
Not before 1:45pm
Karen Khachanov v Laslo Djere
Court 9
From 11am
Marco Cecchinato v Dominik Koepfer
From 12:15pm
Salvatore Caruso v Lucas Catarina (delayed from yesterday)
Not before 12:30pm
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune v Casper Ruud
Not before 1:30pm
Lorenzo Sonego v Marton Fucsovics
Court 11
From 11am
Federico Delbonis v Adrian Mannarino
From 12:15pm
Jeremy Chardy v Alexander Bublik
Not before 12:35pm
Alexei Popyrin v Pablo Andujar
Not before 13:55
Filip Krajinovic v Nikoloz Basilashvili
If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.