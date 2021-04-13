Monte Carlo Masters 2021 schedule – Order of Play Tuesday 13th April

Day four of the Monte Carlo Masters 2021 gets underway today with Fabio Fognini taking on Miomir Kecmanovic. The Italian, seeded number 15, will be hoping to come away with a comprehensive victory over the unseeded Serb.

Five matches were in progress when play was cancelled due to rain yesterday. Notably, Miami Open champion Hubert Hurkacz held a two set advantage over Thomas Fabbiano on court 2 and the Brit Daniel Evans had just taken the first set against Dusan Lajovic.

Meanwhile, on Court des Princes, Daniel Evans had won the first set against 2019 Monte-Carlo runner-up Dusan Lajovic. Each of these matches will be second on court today.

Elsewhere on court today, Stefanos Tsitsipas, the fourth seed, takes on Aslan Karatsev this afternoon. The 22-year-old Tsitsipas beat Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open in February, but is yet to convert his top-five world ranking into a tournament victory this year.

Matteo Berrettini, currently ranked number 10 in the world, faces Alejandro Fokina on Court Rainer III at 1:30pm. Meanwhile, seed number nine Bautista Agut serves against 23-year-old American Taylor Fritz. Agut has a four-to-one win ratio against Fritz and the last time these two met at a Masters tournament was Roland Garos in 2019 when Bautista won in straight sets.

Finally, hot off the back of winning his first ATP tour title at the Andalucia Open in Marbella on Sunday, Pablo Carreno Busta, the number 12 seed, will be hoping for a comfortable victory over Stefano Travaglia of Italy.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Monte Carlo Masters 2021 order of play.

Monte Carlo Masters 2021 schedule

Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.

Tuesday 13th April

Court Rainier III

From 11am

Fabio Fognini (15) v Miomir Kecmanovic

Felix Auger-Aliassime v Cristian Garin (16) (delayed from yesterday)

Not before 12:10pm

Stefanos Tsitsipas (4) v Aslan Karatsev

Not before 1:30pm

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Matteo Berrettini (8)

Court Des Princes

From 11am

Albert Ramos-Vinolas v Jannik Sinner

From 12:00pm

Daniel Evans v Dusan Lajovic (delayed from yesterday)

Not before 12:20pm

Grigor Dimitrov (14) v Jan-Lennard Struff

Not before 1:20pm

Stefano Travaglia v Pablo Carreno Busta (12)

Court 2

From 11am

Guido Pella v Lucas Pouille

From 12pm

Thomas Fabbiano v Hubert Hurkacz (13) (delayed from yesterday)

Not before 12:30pm

Taylor Fritz v Roberto Bautista Agut (9)

Not before 1:45pm

Karen Khachanov v Laslo Djere

Court 9

From 11am

Marco Cecchinato v Dominik Koepfer

From 12:15pm

Salvatore Caruso v Lucas Catarina (delayed from yesterday)

Not before 12:30pm

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune v Casper Ruud

Not before 1:30pm

Lorenzo Sonego v Marton Fucsovics

Court 11

From 11am

Federico Delbonis v Adrian Mannarino

From 12:15pm

Jeremy Chardy v Alexander Bublik

Not before 12:35pm

Alexei Popyrin v Pablo Andujar

Not before 13:55

Filip Krajinovic v Nikoloz Basilashvili

