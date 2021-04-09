How to watch Monte Carlo Masters 2021 tennis: TV channel and live stream
Check out our comprehensive guide to how to watch the Monte Carlo Masters 2021 including schedule, final date, TV and live stream details.
Published:
The Monte Carlo Masters will go ahead this week with a number of hot contenders returning to the ATP Tour after missing the Miami Open.
Hubert Hurkacz made the most of a depleted field and dispatched some exciting names as he triumphed in Florida. He will be determined to keep momentum flowing, even with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal back in the fold.
Daniil Medvedev and defending champion Fabio Fognini also return for the week-long event – the first showpiece clay tournament of the season.
Dominic Thiem, Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka are among the names still missing through injury, but eight of the world’s top 10 will take part.
Expect fireworks throughout the week and we’re here to help you soak it all up live on TV and online in the UK.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Monte Carlo Masters 2021 tennis tournament. You can also find out the full Monte Carlo Masters 2021 TV schedule with our handy guide during the week of the tournament.
When is the Monte Carlo Masters 2021?
The tournament starts on Sunday 11th April 2021 and runs until Sunday 18th April 2021.
How to watch and live stream Monte Carlo Masters in the UK
Monte Carlo Masters 2021 schedule
The tournament will be spread across a 7-day period after two days of qualifying:
- First round (Men’s Singles): 11th-13th April
- Second round (Men’s Singles): 13th-14th April
- Third round (Men’s Singles): 14th/15th April
- Quarter-finals (Men’s Singles): 16th April
- Semi-finals (Men’s Singles): 17th April
- Men’s final: 18th April
Where is the Monte Carlo Masters 2021 held?
The tournament is being held at the Monte Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France.
Of course, this year’s edition won’t look quite the same as usual, but the show will go on!
