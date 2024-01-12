Djokovic has discovered his path to the final following the Australian Open 2024 draw with some potential pit-falls littering his route.

The 36-year-old is the pre-tournament favourite though his calendar year didn't get off to the best start after being defeated by Alex de Minaur in the United Cup.

Fans across the globe will be desperate to keep track of Djokovic's matches and performances across the course of the tournament and we'll be on hand with all the latest updates.

RadioTimes.com brings you a complete guide to Novak Djokovic's matches at the Australian Open 2024.

When does Novak Djokovic play next at the Australian Open 2024?

Novak Djokovic's next match is against Dino Prizmic in the first round of the Australian Open 2024.

They will face each other on Sunday 14th January at approximately 8am UK time.

Novak Djokovic results (Australian Open 2024)

First Round – 8am, Sunday 14th January

[1] Novak Djokovic (SRB) v [Q] Dino Prizmic

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.