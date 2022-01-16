Australian Open tennis 2022 schedule – Order of play (Monday 17th January)
We've rounded up the full Australian Open 2022 tennis schedule and Order of Play for Monday 17th January.
The titans of tennis have descended on Melbourne Park for the Australian Open 2022, which kicks off at midnight tonight, in the hopes of winning the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.
While fans are excited for the competition to get started, all everybody’s been talking about for the last week is whether Novak Djokovic would be competing – the top seed has been deported from Australia after refusing to follow the country’s vaccine guidelines.
While Djokovic won’t be facing his longtime rival Rafael Nadal this time around, there’s still an exciting line-up of fixtures due to go ahead tomorrow, with top seed Ashleigh Barty taking on Ukraine’s Leisa Tsurenko, and Germany’s Alexander Zverev going up against Daniel Altmaier on the Margaret Court Arena.
You can check out all the latest Australian Open 2022 TV details in our updated guide, as well as checking out how to watch the Australian Open 2022 on discovery+.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2022 schedule and daily order of play below.
Australian Open 2022 schedule
Main courts and selected matches. All UK time.
Monday 17th January
ROD LAVER ARENA
From midnight
Tatjana Maria (DEU) v [5] Maria Sakkari (GRC)
Camila Osorio (COL) v [13] Naomi Osaka (JPN)
Marcos Giron (USA) v [6] Rafael Nadal (ESP)
From 8am
[1] Ashleigh Barty (AUS) v Leisa Tsurenko (UKR)
Salvatore Causo (ITA) v Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)
JOHN CAIN ARENA
From midnight
Laslo Dere (SRB) v [14] Denis Shapovalov (CAN)
[10] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) v Egor Gerasimov (BLR)
From 4am
[11] Sofia Kenin (USA) v Madison Keys (USA)
Feliciano Lopez (ESP) v John Millman (AUS)
MARGARET COURT ARENA
From midnight
Fiona Ferro (FRA) v [15] Elina Svitolina (UKR)
Brandon Nakashima (USA) v [7] Matteo Berrettini (ITA)
[3] Alexander Zverev (DEU) v Daniel Altmaier (DEU)
From 10am
Ajla Tomljanović (AUS) v [8] Paula Badosa (ESP)
