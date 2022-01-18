Australian Open 2022 TV channel and live stream in the UK

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu have navigated their way through the opening round as well as compatriots Dan Evans and Heather Watson.

The Australian Open is firmly under way with the second round boasting plenty of exciting match-ups, including multiple British talents.

Unfortunately, the highest-ranked Brit of them all, No.12 seed Cam Norrie, has fallen at the first hurdle.

Fans in the UK may not have time difference on their side with Melbourne 11 hours ahead of Britain, but many will stay up late and wake up early to watch their heroes in action.

As the tournament progresses and seeded stars collide, you can expect the drama to ramp up. And when it does all boil over, you’ll want the best seat in the house to soak up every moment.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest Australian Open 2022 TV channel details as the tournament continues Down Under.

Australian Open 2022 TV channel in the UK

The Australian Open is being shown across Eurosport TV channels in the UK.

Eurosport 1 and 2 will boast wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament each day as the rounds progress.

Coverage will begin at midnight (UK time) every night due to the vast time difference between Melbourne and the UK.

Australian Open 2022 live stream in the UK

You can stream every match of the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+.

The discovery+ Entertainment & Sport plan is available for £6.99 a month. Check out our guide below for a limited time offer to soak up the Australian Open and Winter Olympics all in one.

You can also tune in via the Eurosport Player which comes to £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime meaning there are more ways to keep track of the biggest tennis stars in the Australian Open than ever before.

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.