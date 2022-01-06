How to watch ATP Cup 2022 tennis: TV channel and live stream

The ATP Cup 2022 has reached the knockout phase of the tournament but Great Britain won’t be there despite winning two of their three opening matches.

The British contingent, featuring Dan Evans and Cam Norrie, finished second to Canada in Group C despite winning more individual matches over the course of their three ties.

Head-to-head records trounce all other metrics in tiebreaker scenarios, meaning that despite wins over Germany and USA, Great Britain’s defeat to Canada has sent them packing.

The Canadians face Russia in the final four as they battle to join Spain in the final after they toppled Poland 2-0 in the first semi-final clash.

Fans across the globe will be keen to tune in for the first ATP event of the year, with prize money and points up for grabs!

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the ATP Cup 2022 tennis tournament including how to watch it, teams, the format and more.

When is the ATP Cup 2022?

The tournament runs between Saturday 1st January 2022 and Sunday 9th January 2022.

Is ATP Cup on TV?

Yes! You can tune in to watch the ATP Cup live Amazon Prime Video in the UK, with comprehensive coverage from the online streaming giant that you can cast to your smart TV or using an Amazon Fire Stick or similar media device.

Most ATP Tour events are shown live on Amazon Prime Video throughout the calendar year and 2022 is no exception.

How to watch and live stream ATP Cup in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis players around strutting their stuff on a variety of platforms from smart TVs to mobile devices.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch hit shows such as All or Nothing: Juventus and Rooney as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

ATP Cup 2022 schedule

The tournament is an event that offers players the opportunity to pick up ATP ranking points and comes with generous prize money offerings as well as a fresh ‘national team’ style of tennis.

1st-6th January – Group stages

7-8th January – Semi-finals

9th January – Final

Check out the full ATP Cup 2022 schedule for our daily updated order of play.

ATP Cup 2022 format

A total of 16 teams have entered the competition. They will be divided into four groups containing four teams in each.

Each nation will play each other across three matches (two singles, one doubles). The team in each group with the best record from their six matches in total will progress to the next stage. There will be no ‘best runners-up’ places available.

The last four nations will then be pitted against one another in ‘best of three’ matches. The winners enter a final showdown for the trophy.

ATP Cup 2022 teams

Serbia

Dušan Lajović Filip Krajinović Nikola Ćaćić Matej Sabanov

Russia

Daniil Medvedev Roman Safiullin Evgeny Karlovskiy Alexander Shevchenko

Germany

Alexander Zverev Jan-Lennard Struff Yannick Hanfmann Kevin Krawietz Tim Pütz

Greece

Stefanos Tsitsipas Michail Pervolarakis Petros Tsitsipas Markos Kalovelonis Aristotelis Thanos

Italy

Matteo Berrettini Jannik Sinner Lorenzo Sonego Simone Bolelli Fabio Fognini

Norway

Casper Ruud Viktor Durasovic Lukas Hellum Lilleengen Leyton Rivera Andreja Petrovic

Poland

Hubert Hurkacz Kamil Majchrzak Kacper Żuk Jan Zieliński Szymon Walków

Canada

Félix Auger-Aliassime Denis Shapovalov Brayden Schnur Steven Diez

Great Britain

Cameron Norrie Dan Evans Liam Broady Joe Salisbury Jamie Murray

Argentina

Diego Schwartzman Federico Delbonis Federico Coria Máximo González Andrés Molteni

Chile

Cristian Garín Alejandro Tabilo Tomas Barrios Vera

Spain

Roberto Bautista Agut Pablo Carreño Busta Albert Ramos Viñolas A. Davidovich Fokina Pedro Martínez

Georgia

Nikoloz Basilashvili Aleksandre Metreveli Aleksandre Bakshi Zura Tkemaladze Saba Purtseladze

United States

Taylor Fritz John Isner Brandon Nakashima Rajeev Ram

Australia (wildcard)

Alex de Minaur James Duckworth Max Purcell John Peers Luke Saville

France

Ugo Humbert Arthur Rinderknech Édouard Roger-Vasselin Fabrice Martin

Where is the ATP Cup 2022 held?

The tournament will be staged at the Ken Rosewell Arena and the Sydney Super Dome, both in Sydney, throughout the week.

Traditionally, the ATP Cup is intended to be spread across three cities in Australia but COVID protocols have scaled down the tournament.

