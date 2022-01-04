ATP Cup tennis 2022 schedule – Order of play (Wednesday 5th January)

The ATP Cup 2022 enters the final round of group stage matches with crucial encounters littered throughout the day.

The biggest match-up will see Poland take on Argentina in a winner-takes-all clash to win Group D and secure a place in the semi-finals.

Hubert Hurkacz and Diego Schwartzman will face each other in a potentially vital showdown overnight.

Spain and Serbia also find themselves in a similar situation with the victor of their match likely to qualify. Victory by any margin for Spain would see them through, while Serbia – without Novak Djokovic – must clean sweep the Spaniards to stand a chance.

Norway are already eliminated from the tournament but Casper Ruud will be determined to finish the tournament on a high note against Cristian Garin.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full ATP Cup 2022 schedule and daily order of play below.

ATP Cup 2022 schedule

Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.

Tuesday 4th January

From 11pm

Durasovic (NOR) v Tabilo (CHI)

Majchrzak (POL) v Delbonis (ARG)

Wednesday 5th January

From 12:20am

Ruud (NOR) v Garin (CHI)

Hurkacz (POL) v Schwartzman (ARG)

From 1:40pm

Ruud / Durasovic (NOR) v Barrios Vera / Tabilo (CHI)

Walkow / Zielinski (POL) v Molteni / Gonzalez (ARG)

From 6:30am

Pervolarakis (GRE) v Metreveli (GEO)

Krajinovic (SRB) v Carreno Busta (ESP)

From 8am

S. Tsitsipas (GRE) v Basilashvili (GEO)

Lajovic (SRB) v Bautista Agut (ESP)

From 9:20am

Cacic / Sabanov (GRE) v Davidovich Fokina / Martinez (ESP)

P. Tsitsipas / Thanos (GRE) v Bakshi / Metreveli (GEO)

From 11pm

Evans (GBR) v Isner (USA)

Safiullin (RUS) v Sinner (ITA)

Thursday 6th January

From 12:20am

Norrie (GBR) v Fritz (USA)

Medvedev (RUS) v Berrettini (ITA)

From 6:30am

Struff (GER) v Shapovalov (CAN)

Rinderknech (FRA) v Duckworth (AUS)

From 7:50am

Humbert (FRA) v De Minaur (AUS)

A. Zverev (GER) v Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

Friday 7th January

Saturday 8th January

Sunday 9th January

