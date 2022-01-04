The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Sport
  4. Tennis
  5. ATP Cup tennis 2022 schedule – Order of play (Wednesday 5th January)
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

ATP Cup tennis 2022 schedule – Order of play (Wednesday 5th January)

We've rounded up the full ATP Cup 2022 tennis schedule and Order of Play for Wednesday 5th January.

ATP Cup 2022 schedule

Published:

The ATP Cup 2022 enters the final round of group stage matches with crucial encounters littered throughout the day.

Advertisement

The biggest match-up will see Poland take on Argentina in a winner-takes-all clash to win Group D and secure a place in the semi-finals.

Hubert Hurkacz and Diego Schwartzman will face each other in a potentially vital showdown overnight.

Spain and Serbia also find themselves in a similar situation with the victor of their match likely to qualify. Victory by any margin for Spain would see them through, while Serbia – without Novak Djokovic – must clean sweep the Spaniards to stand a chance.

Norway are already eliminated from the tournament but Casper Ruud will be determined to finish the tournament on a high note against Cristian Garin.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full ATP Cup 2022 schedule and daily order of play below.

ATP Cup 2022 schedule

Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.

Tuesday 4th January

From 11pm

Durasovic (NOR) v Tabilo (CHI)

Majchrzak (POL) v Delbonis (ARG)

Wednesday 5th January

From 12:20am

Ruud (NOR) v Garin (CHI)

Hurkacz (POL) v Schwartzman (ARG)

From 1:40pm

Ruud / Durasovic (NOR) v Barrios Vera / Tabilo (CHI)

Walkow / Zielinski (POL) v Molteni / Gonzalez (ARG)

From 6:30am

Pervolarakis (GRE) v Metreveli (GEO)

Krajinovic (SRB) v Carreno Busta (ESP)

From 8am

S. Tsitsipas (GRE) v Basilashvili (GEO)

Lajovic (SRB) v Bautista Agut (ESP)

From 9:20am

Cacic / Sabanov (GRE) v Davidovich Fokina / Martinez (ESP)

P. Tsitsipas / Thanos (GRE) v Bakshi / Metreveli (GEO)

From 11pm

Evans (GBR) v Isner (USA)

Safiullin (RUS) v Sinner (ITA)

Thursday 6th January

From 12:20am

Norrie (GBR) v Fritz (USA)

Medvedev (RUS) v Berrettini (ITA)

From 6:30am

Struff (GER) v Shapovalov (CAN)

Rinderknech (FRA) v Duckworth (AUS)

From 7:50am

Humbert (FRA) v De Minaur (AUS)

A. Zverev (GER) v Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

Advertisement

Friday 7th January

Saturday 8th January

Sunday 9th January

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news. 

Tags

Spring_RT_1200x800_Widget
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today