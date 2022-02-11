The US is littered with behemoth stadiums and fresh arenas are rising from the ground all the time.

The Super Bowl is upon us in 2022 and while hundreds of millions will tune in around the world, the NFL's showpiece game affects more than just sports fans' emotions.

New stadiums are given an advantage when it comes to bidding for Super Bowl hosting duties with a host of new venues such as the Minnesota Vikings' outrageous US Bank Stadium and Miami Dolphins' upgraded Hard Rock Stadium being given the honour in recent years.

The Super Bowl brings a massive cash injection to the local economy of the host city, with estimates in the region of a $300-400 million boost per event.

In 2022, we head back to California for only the third time since the turn of the century, and we've got all the details about the venue.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on the Super Bowl 2022 stadium.

Where is the Super Bowl 2022?

The Super Bowl will be held at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California – home to the Los Angeles Rams, who will play in this weekend's big game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The stadium is also shared by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Despite this being home turf for the Rams, they are technically listed as the 'away team' and will use the visitors' locker room, while the Bengals use the home facilities.

SoFi Stadium is another new-build arena, opened in September 2020, and can fit around 70,000 fans for a regular game, with up to 100,000 fans able to squeeze in for other events that don't require so much field space.

The stadium cost in the region of $5 billion to construct and lies approximately 10 miles south west of downtown Los Angeles.

