Biles previously enjoyed a hugely successful Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, winning gold in the all-around, vault, floor and team events as well as picking up bronze on balance beam – and she had been widely expected to continue that form into the delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

However, Biles ultimately withdrew from several events and did not add any gold medals to her tally – read on if you need a reminder of what happened.

What happened to Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics?

Having already suffered a few uncharacteristic mishaps during the qualification rounds, Biles's true difficulties at the Tokyo Olympics began while she was competing on the vault in the team event final.

While attempting two and a half twists, she was only able to manage one and a half and instantly looked shaken on leaving the area. Soon afterwards, she announced that she would be pulling out of the event – although she went on to claim a silver medal after the rest of the team did enough to secure second place.

At the time, Biles's full statement read: "After the performance I did, I just didn't want to go on. I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now.

"We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do. I don't trust myself as much anymore. Maybe it's getting older. There were a couple of days when everybody tweets you and you feel the weight of the world.

"We're not just athletes. We're people at the end of the day and sometimes you just have to step back. I didn't want to go out and do something stupid and get hurt. ​I feel like a lot of athletes speaking up has really helped.

"It's so big, it's the Olympic Games. At the end of the day we don't want to be carried out of there on a stretcher."

Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics. Getty Images

The next day, Biles revealed that she would also be withdrawing from the individual all-around competition, again citing mental health reasons, and in the following days she did the same for the vault, uneven bars and floor events.

She ultimately returned for the beam final, and despite performing a pared-down routine compared to her usual standard she still won a bronze medal.

Later, Biles revealed that the primary cause of her difficulties had been developing "the twisties" – sometime referred to as the yips – a psychological issue that can cause a gymnast to unexpectedly and temporarily lose air awareness.

Thankfully, there's currently no sign of her experiencing the same this time around – and she looks very likely to add to her impressive medal tally as the Games continue.

