There is added intrigue to Saturday’s clash, as Steve Borthwick will face off against former England coach Eddie Jones, who is in the midst of his second stint in charge of Japan.

Borthwick faces a huge list of injured and ineligible players. It’s a valuable opportunity for younger players to gain confidence and assert themselves into the side.

Marcus Smith has been given the opportunity to cement his place as England’s fly-half as he will start against Japan in the absence of Owen Farrell and George Ford.

More like this

A win will be essential for England. Not only to avoid Jones’s smirk if he beats his former side, but because a strong win will go a long way for England’s new-look side in their quest to get even more cohesion ahead of a testing series with the All Blacks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Japan v England on TV and online.

When is Japan v England?

Japan v England will take place on Saturday 22nd June 2024.

The game takes place at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

What time is Japan v England kick-off?

Japan v England will kick off at 6:50am UK time.

Check out the Summer Internationals TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Japan v England on?

Japan v England will not be shown on terrestrial TV. It will be shown exclusively live on a new platform. Check below for all the details.

How to live stream Japan v England online

Japan v England will be shown exclusively live on RugbyPassTV.

The platform is free to sign up for, and will broadcast full live coverage of the game.

The service is provided by World Rugby and could be used for more live games in future.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.