Italy also have brothers making up the half-back pairing with Paolo and Alessandro Garbisi lining up at fly-half and scrum-half respectively.

Italy have so far lost to Scotland and Ireland in their warm-ups and will be searching for a win to generate some momentum.

Their opponents Romania will be searching for the same thing as they have also suffered two defeats in recent matches. They fell to 31-17 and 56-6 losses to the USA and Georgia respectively. It should be a close battle but Italy will head into the match as favourites.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Romania on TV and online.

When is Italy v Romania?

Italy v Romania will take place on Saturday 19th August 2023.

The game takes place at Stadio Riviera delle Palme, San Benedetto del Tronto on the eastern coast of Italy.

What time is kick-off?

Italy v Romania will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Italy v Romania on?

Italy v Romania will not be shown live on terrestrial TV, but fear not! Almost every major Rugby World Cup warm-up match will live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

How to live stream Italy v Romania online

Italy v Romania will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Every England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales match will be shown live online.

Sign up for an Amazon Prime Video free trial now and soak up some of the finest rugby players in the world.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Italy squad – team news

Ange Capuozzo; Paolo Odogwu, Juan Ignacio Brex, Luca Morisi, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Alessandro Garbisi;Ivan Nemer, Giamarco Nicotera, Simone Ferrari, Niccolo Cannone, Dino Lamb, Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro, Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: Epalahame Faiva, Federico Zani, Pietro Ceccarelli, Federico Ruzza, Lorenzo Cannone, Alessandro Fusco, Tommaso Allan, Lorenzo Pani

Romania squad – team news

TBC

Rugby World Cup warm-up matches this week

Week 4

Saturday 19th August 2023

Wales v South Africa (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Ireland v England (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Italy v Romania (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

France v Fiji (8:05pm) Amazon Prime Video

