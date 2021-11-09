What channel is Italy v Argentina Autumn Internationals match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream
Check out our guide about how to watch Italy v Argentina in the Autumn Internationals 2021 including TV details and UK time.
Italy head into their Autumn Internationals clash with Argentina hoping to bounce back following a chastening defeat last weekend.
The Italians were crushed 47-9 by New Zealand at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, their 15th defeat in a row stretching back to the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
Italy were handed a victory over Fiji during last year’s Autumn Nations Cup due to their opponents forfeiting the match due to a COVID outbreak, but their last full victory came against Canada in RWC 19.
Argentina have lost their last seven matches, though they all came against France, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.
Their last victory came in July when they stunned Wales with a 33-11 victory after recording a 20-all draw a week prior to that result.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Argentina on TV and online.
When is Italy v Argentina on TV?
Italy v Argentina will take place on Saturday 13th November 2021.
Check out our Autumn Internationals on TV guide for the latest times and information for every match.
What time is kick-off?
Italy v Argentina will kick off at 1pm.
There are several Autumn Internationals rugby games taking place this week including England v Australia.
What TV channel is Italy v Argentina on?
The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.
A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.
How to live stream Italy v Argentina online
Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 12:30pm.
You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.
Italy v Argentina team news
Italy: TBC
Argentina: TBC
