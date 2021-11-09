What channel is England v Australia Autumn Internationals match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

England take on Australia looking to finish the year with a flourish against elite opponents following a mixed bag in 2021.

Defeats to Scotland, Wales and Ireland have left a sour taste in English mouths this calendar year, and big performances are expected against the Aussies and South Africa to come.

Eddie Jones’ men are fresh from three victories against lesser opponents, with 139 points scored against Tonga and Canada in their last two matches combined, but conceding 29 points to USA highlighted flaws in the squad that must be fixed before this weekend.

Australia have also experienced a mixed 2021 having defeated world champions South Africa twice but fallen to Oceanic rivals New Zealand three times in a month earlier in the year.

Dave Rennie will be determined for his side to rack up a big win on British soil after falling to a shock defeat against Scotland last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Australia on TV and online.

When is England v Australia on TV?

England v Australia will take place on Saturday 13th November 2021.

Check out our Autumn Internationals on TV guide for the latest times and information for every match.

What time is kick-off?

England v Australia will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are several Autumn Internationals rugby games taking place this week including England v South Africa.

What TV channel is England v Australia on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream England v Australia online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 4:30pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

England v Australia team news

England: TBC

Australia: TBC

