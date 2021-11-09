What channel is Scotland v South Africa Autumn Internationals match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

Scotland will hope to build on a famous victory when they take on world champions South Africa in the Autumn Internationals this weekend.

The Scots’ 15-13 victory over Australia sees them begin to look like 2022 Six Nations dark horses following another impressive victory in 2021.

Gregor Townsend’s men have already toppled England, France and Australia among other teams this year, while they succumbed to narrow defeats against Ireland and Wales that could’ve been overturned with an extra try in each.

The tests don’t get any easier for Scotland, however. South Africa cut an ominous figure as they arrive in Edinburgh for this showdown.

The Springboks came through a testing Rugby Championship series with Argentina, Australia and New Zealand with a record of three wins and three defeats after already defeating the British & Irish Lions in the summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v South Africa on TV and online.

When is Scotland v South Africa on TV?

Scotland v South Africa will take place on Saturday 13th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v South Africa will kick off at 1pm.

There are several Autumn Internationals rugby games taking place this week including England v South Africa.

What TV channel is Scotland v South Africa on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Scotland v South Africa online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 12pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Scotland v South Africa team news

Scotland: TBC

South Africa: TBC

