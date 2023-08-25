Andy Farrell does expect the No.2 to be fit for the World Cup, but he is not named in the matchday squad to play Samoa.

"He has a sprain in his foot, better than expected, [and] should be fit for the World Cup," Farrell said.

"We'll see how he progresses over the coming weeks but, as I said, with all injuries you see how they develop over the period of time. We expect him to be fit for the World Cup."

In Sheehan's place, Tom Stewart will win his second cap in the front row. The Ireland team does have experience within it too, with the likes of Keith Earls and Conor Murray lining up.

When is Ireland v Samoa?

Ireland v Samoa will take place on Saturday 26th August 2023.

The game takes place at Stade Jean-Dauger, Bayonne.

What time is kick-off?

Ireland v Samoa will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Ireland v Samoa on?

Ireland v Samoa will not be shown live on terrestrial TV, but fear not! Almost every major Rugby World Cup warm-up match will live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

How to live stream Ireland v Samoa online

Ireland v Samoa will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Every England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales match will be shown live online.

Ireland squad – team news

Jimmy O’Brien; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Keith Earls; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Cian Healy,

Tom Stewart, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne, Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Jeremy Loughman, Tom O’Toole, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne, Garry Ringrose.

Samoa squad – team news

TBC

Replacements: TBC

Rugby World Cup warm-up matches this week

Week 5

Friday 25th August 2023

New Zealand v South Africa (7:30pm) Sky Sports Mix

Saturday 26th August 2023

England v Fiji (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Italy v Japan (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Scotland v Georgia (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Ireland v Samoa (7:45pm) Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 27th August 2023

France v Australia (4:45pm) Amazon Prime Video

