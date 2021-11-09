What channel is France v Georgia Autumn Internationals match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

France were supposed to win it all in 2021, but the year hasn’t quite panned out how they’d have hoped ahead of a showdown with Georgia this weekend.

The Six Nations favourites won three of their clashes but fell to England and Scotland as their bid to claim their first title since 2010 faltered.

Fabien Galthie’s men have lost four of their nine matches this year, but each of them by a margin of four points or less.

They overcame Argentina last time out in a 29-20 victory over the improving South American side, and now face Georgia in what should be a routine victory.

Georgia had won six matches in a row prior to a 40-9 defeat against world champions South Africa last weekend. They defeated Portugal, Spain, Russia, Romania and the Netherlands to top the Rugby Europe Championship with a 100 per cent winning record in the summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Georgia on TV and online.

When is France v Georgia on TV?

France v Georgia will take place on Sunday 14th November 2021.

Check out our Autumn Internationals on TV guide for the latest times and information for every match.

What time is kick-off?

France v Georgia will kick off at 1pm.

There are several Autumn Internationals rugby games taking place this week including England v Australia.

What TV channel is France v Georgia on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream France v Georgia online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 12:30pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

France v Georgia team news

France: TBC

Georgia: TBC

