When Australia left for the World Cup practices, Jones had a fiery press conference where he criticised the media for their negativity around the team; that negativity will surely get worse if they lose to France on Sunday.

France, meanwhile, have only lost one match this summer - a defeat to Scotland. The team also beat the Scots and Fiji in their preparation for a home World Cup.

It is good preparation for them to face a tough competitor as they will have old foes New Zealand in their pool, and are likely to play a team like Scotland, South Africa or Ireland if they make it to the knock-out rounds.

When is France v Australia?

France v Australia will take place on Sunday 27th August 2023.

The game takes place at Stade de France, Paris.

What time is kick-off?

France v Australia will kick off at 4:45pm.

What TV channel is France v Australia on?

France v Australia will not be shown live on terrestrial TV, but fear not! Almost every major Rugby World Cup warm-up match will live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

How to live stream France v Australia online

France v Australia will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Every England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales match will be shown live online.

France squad – team news

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Gabin Villiere; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (capt); Jean-Baptiste Gros, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio, Thibaud Flament, Paul Willemse, Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Sebastien Taofifenua, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki, Paul Boudehent, Baptiste Couilloud, Melvyn Jaminet.

Australia squad – team news

Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Lalakai Foketi, Suliasi Vunivalu, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Will Skelton, Richie Arnold, Taniela Tupou, David Porecki, Angus Bell.

Replacements: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Zane Nonggorr, Matt Philip, Rob Leota, Langi Gleeson, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Ben Donaldson.

Rugby World Cup warm-up matches this week

Week 5

Friday 25th August 2023

New Zealand v South Africa (7:30pm) Sky Sports Mix

Saturday 26th August 2023

England v Fiji (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Italy v Japan (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Scotland v Georgia (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Ireland v Samoa (7:45pm) Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 27th August 2023

France v Australia (4:45pm) Amazon Prime Video

