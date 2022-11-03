Teams involved in the Six Nations will host the likes of Australia and New Zealand with a series of major clashes set up over the coming weeks.

The Autumn Internationals rugby series is always a huge time of year for fans as the southern hemisphere teams head to Europe for a string of major clashes.

England will take part in four matches at Twickenham – the home of English rugby – including a pair of show-stopping encounters with New Zealand and South Africa.

The international games will serve as a strong indicator of where teams are at heading into a World Cup year in 2023.

Fans across the world will tune in from a multitude of time zones and we bring you all the details on how to watch the action in the UK.

RadioTimes.com has everything you need to know below about how to watch the Autumn Internationals rugby, including the full fixture list, TV schedule, channel information, dates and times.

How to watch live Autumn Internationals 2022

You can tune in to watch all of the games live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the best rugby nations in the world battling it out for supremacy.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as some Premier League matches in December.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Rugby Autumn Internationals on TV – fixtures

All UK times. All matches

Week 2

Saturday 5th November

Italy v Samoa (1pm) Amazon Prime Video

Scotland v Fiji (1pm) Amazon Prime Video

Wales v New Zealand (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Ireland v South Africa (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

France v Australia (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 6th November

England v Argentina (2:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Week 3

Saturday 12th November

Ireland v Fiji (1pm) Amazon Prime Video

Italy v Australia (1pm) Amazon Prime Video

England v Japan (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Wales v Argentina (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

France v South Africa (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 13th November

Barbarians v All Blacks XV (2pm) Amazon Prime Video

Scotland v New Zealand (2:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Week 4

Saturday 19th November

Italy v South Africa (1pm) Amazon Prime Video

Wales v Georgia (1pm) Amazon Prime Video

Scotland v Argentina (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

England v New Zealand (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Ireland v Australia (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 20th November

France v Japan (1pm) Amazon Prime Video

Week 5

Saturday 26th November

Wales v Australia (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

England v South Africa (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

For all the fixtures and results broken down into each of the home nations, plus Ireland, check out the full list below.

England Autumn Internationals 2022

Sunday 6th November

England v Argentina (2:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Saturday 12th November

England v Japan (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Saturday 19th November

England v New Zealand (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Saturday 26th November

England v South Africa (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Ireland Autumn Internationals 2022

Saturday 5th November

Ireland v South Africa (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Saturday 12th November

Ireland v Fiji (1pm) Amazon Prime Video

Saturday 19th November

Ireland v Australia (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Scotland Autumn Internationals 2022

Saturday 5th November

Scotland v Fiji (1pm) Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 13th November

Scotland v New Zealand (2:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Saturday 19th November

Scotland v Argentina (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Wales Autumn Internationals 2022

Saturday 5th November

Wales v New Zealand (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Saturday 12th November

Wales v Argentina (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Saturday 19th November

Wales v Georgia (1pm) Amazon Prime Video

Saturday 26th November

Wales v Australia (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

