Rugby Autumn Internationals on TV 2022: Fixtures, schedule, kick-off times and dates
Your complete guide to the rugby Autumn Internationals on TV in 2022 featuring a full schedule of fixtures, kick-off times and dates.
The Autumn Internationals rugby series is always a huge time of year for fans as the southern hemisphere teams head to Europe for a string of major clashes.
Teams involved in the Six Nations will host the likes of Australia and New Zealand with a series of major clashes set up over the coming weeks.
England will take part in four matches at Twickenham – the home of English rugby – including a pair of show-stopping encounters with New Zealand and South Africa.
The international games will serve as a strong indicator of where teams are at heading into a World Cup year in 2023.
Fans across the world will tune in from a multitude of time zones and we bring you all the details on how to watch the action in the UK.
RadioTimes.com has everything you need to know below about how to watch the Autumn Internationals rugby, including the full fixture list, TV schedule, channel information, dates and times.
How to watch live Autumn Internationals 2022
You can tune in to watch all of the games live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the best rugby nations in the world battling it out for supremacy.
If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as some Premier League matches in December.
Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.
Rugby Autumn Internationals on TV – fixtures
All UK times. All matches
Week 2
Saturday 5th November
Italy v Samoa (1pm) Amazon Prime Video
Scotland v Fiji (1pm) Amazon Prime Video
Wales v New Zealand (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Ireland v South Africa (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
France v Australia (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Sunday 6th November
England v Argentina (2:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Week 3
Saturday 12th November
Ireland v Fiji (1pm) Amazon Prime Video
Italy v Australia (1pm) Amazon Prime Video
England v Japan (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Wales v Argentina (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
France v South Africa (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Sunday 13th November
Barbarians v All Blacks XV (2pm) Amazon Prime Video
Scotland v New Zealand (2:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Week 4
Saturday 19th November
Italy v South Africa (1pm) Amazon Prime Video
Wales v Georgia (1pm) Amazon Prime Video
Scotland v Argentina (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
England v New Zealand (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Ireland v Australia (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Sunday 20th November
France v Japan (1pm) Amazon Prime Video
Week 5
Saturday 26th November
Wales v Australia (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
England v South Africa (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
For all the fixtures and results broken down into each of the home nations, plus Ireland, check out the full list below.
England Autumn Internationals 2022
Sunday 6th November
England v Argentina (2:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Saturday 12th November
England v Japan (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Saturday 19th November
England v New Zealand (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Saturday 26th November
England v South Africa (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Ireland Autumn Internationals 2022
Saturday 5th November
Ireland v South Africa (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Saturday 12th November
Ireland v Fiji (1pm) Amazon Prime Video
Saturday 19th November
Ireland v Australia (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Scotland Autumn Internationals 2022
Saturday 5th November
Scotland v Fiji (1pm) Amazon Prime Video
Sunday 13th November
Scotland v New Zealand (2:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Saturday 19th November
Scotland v Argentina (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Wales Autumn Internationals 2022
Saturday 5th November
Wales v New Zealand (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Saturday 12th November
Wales v Argentina (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Saturday 19th November
Wales v Georgia (1pm) Amazon Prime Video
Saturday 26th November
Wales v Australia (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
