In their success against Japan, Eddie Jones’s England were nothing short of totally dominant. Freddie Steward had a dominant performance and this Saturday, the team’s captain Owen Farrell will win his 100th cap for his country, and playing New Zealand will certainly be a stern challenge.

England got back to winning ways a weekend ago with a dominant 52-13 victory over Japan and will be playing New Zealand for the first time in three years at Twickenham on Saturday. When the two teams last came toe-to-toe it was a Rugby World Cup semi-final, England picking up an eighth ever win over the All Blacks in that game.

Last Sunday, Mark Telea’s hat-trick was the key to a late win over Scotland. Gregor Townsend’s side made life hard for the All Blacks, taking until well into the final 10 minutes for Ian Foster’s side to continue their winning autumn campaign.

New Zealand have had three years to stew on their semi-final defeat to England in Yokohama. Having had an uncharacteristic year by their standards, the All Blacks are always a challenge and proved that with their cutting edge last Sunday.

Easily the game of the weekend, who it is that will end the 80 minutes as victors is unclear. England are hopeful of building on last weekend’s victory after being disappointing against Argentina, while New Zealand have had to dig deep for each of their wins, every result having been on a knife edge.

When is England v New Zealand on TV?

England v New Zealand will take place on Saturday 19th November 2022 at Twickenham Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

England v New Zealand will kick-off at 5pm.

What TV channel is England v New Zealand on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch sill coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream England v New Zealand online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 4:30pm.

You can take advantage of its 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

England v New Zealand team news

England: Steward; Nowell, Tuilagi, Farrell (capt), May; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Simmonds, Curry, Vunipola.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Stuart, Ribbans, Willis, Youngs, Porter, Slade

New Zealand: B Barrett; Telea, Ioane, J Barrett, Clarke; Mo'unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Lomax, Retallick, Whitelock (c), S Barrett, Papali'i, Savea

Replacements: Taukei'aho, Bower, Laulala, Frizzell, Sotutu, Perenara, Havili, Lienert-Brown

