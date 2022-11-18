Having won a Test series in New Zealand, Ireland will have been boosted this week by the announcement that Andy Farrell has been nominated for World Rugby Men’s XVs Coach of the Year, Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier were nominated for World Rugby Men’s XV Player of the Year, and Mack Hansen and Dan Sheehan have been nominated for World Rugby Men’s XVs Breakthrough Player of the Year.

Ireland have very much continued from where they left off in the summer, and backed up their win over South Africa two weekends ago with a 35-17 win over Fiji a weekend ago in Dublin.

While those nominations have been a wider positive, the team has lost Joey Carbery and Robbie Henshaw to injury and will play an Australia side that were shattered by defeat to Italy.

Missing a late conversion through Ben Donaldson, the Wallabies were simply beaten by the better side in Florence and against Ireland will be coming up against a more established opposition.

Current World Rugby’s number one ranked team, Ireland are easily favourites. While Dave Rennie’s side are capable of pulling off a victory, this Ireland team is full to the brim with confidence and should breeze past their visitors on Saturday night.

When is Ireland v Australia on TV?

Ireland v Australia will take place on Saturday 19th November 2022 in Dublin.

What time is kick-off?

Ireland v Australia will kick-off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Ireland v Australia on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch sill coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Ireland v Australia online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 7:00pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Ireland v Australia team news

Ireland: Keenan, Hansen, Ringrose, McCloskey, O'Brien, Sexton, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan, O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Bealham, McCarthy, Conan, Casey, Crowley, Aki.

Australia: Kellaway, Nawaqanitawase, Ikitau, Paisami, Wright, Foley, White; Slipper, Porecki, Alaalatoa, Frost, Neville, Holloway, Hooper, Valetini.

Replacements: Fainga'a, Robertson, Tupou, Skelton, Samu, Gordon, Lolesio, Petaia.

