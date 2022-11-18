Pushing the All Blacks extremely close would have been a great confidence boost to Gregor Townsend’s side and the reintroduction of Finn Russell also lifted the team. Scotland have already played three games this autumn, losing to Australia and New Zealand, their sole success coming when Fiji came to town.

There was late heartbreak for Scotland as they lost 22-31 to the All Blacks in Edinburgh. This weekend comes a tricky opponent in Argentina, who this November stunned England at Twickenham Stadium and lost to Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Michael Cheika’s Argentina failed to build on their win over England when losing to Wales a weekend ago. More than anything, the South Americans lacked that clinical edge they had displayed a week prior and have recalled veteran fly-half Nicolas Sanchez to their squad.

Quite how the 34-year-old will embed back into the side is unknown, but with over a decade’s experience as an international, it is likely the playmaker will have a positive impact on the group as they continue to build.

It will definitely be a competitive encounter between these two teams. Argentina’s performances this calendar year have been indicative of a side that are a threat to anyone they play, their wins over the All Blacks and England a sign of this, and are likely to be favourites on Saturday against Scotland.

When is Scotland v Argentina on TV?

Scotland v Argentina will take place on Saturday 19th November 2022 in Edinburgh.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Argentina will kick-off at 3:15pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Argentina on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch sill coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Scotland v Argentina online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 2:30pm.

You can take advantage of its 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Scotland v Argentina team news

Scotland: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Schoeman, Brown, Z Fagerson, Gray, Gilchrist, M Fagerson, Ritchie (capt), Dempsey.

Replacements: Turner, Bhatti, Walker, Young, Christie, White, Kinghorn, Redpath.

Argentina: Mallia; Delguy, Orlando, De la Fuente, Boffelli; S Carreras, Bertranou; Gallo, Montoya (capt), Bello, Alemanno, Lavanini, Gonzalez, Kremer, Matera.

Replacements: Ruiz, Tetaz Champarro, Medrano, Paulos, Isa, Bazan Velez, Sanchez, Moroni.

