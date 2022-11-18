Full-back Ange Capuozzo scored two stunning tries, the 23-year-old continuing to grow with ever performance, while a try for Pierre Bruno and the boot of Tommaso Allan did the rest of the work and contributed to an historic victory.

Italy pulled off the shock of last weekend when Kieran Crowley’s side stunned Australia to win 28-27 in Florence. There was a stroke of luck to the performance as Ben Donaldson missed a conversion after Cadeyrn Neville’s late try, although the team’s performance up to that point was warranting of a positive result.

Gli Azzurri’s opponents this weekend are a different prospect altogether. World champions South Africa lost for a second time in a row last weekend against France in Marseille as both teams were reduced a player, with Pieter-Steph du Toit shown red for a dangerous clear-out and contributing to the team’s loss.

Having experienced back-to-back defeats, expect a strong response from the Springboks on Saturday. Battling hard in the loss to France and Ireland a week earlier, it is not as though Jacques Nienaber’s men have been far off the pace.

In years gone by, a trip to Italy could have been seen as an easy win, but this current crop of Italian players are not a walkover. Full of confidence following their recent successes and coming up against a South Africa team in desperate need of a win could be a step too far.

When is Italy v South Africa on TV?

Italy v South Africa will take place on Saturday 19th November 2022 in Genoa.

What time is kick-off?

Italy v South Africa will kick-off at 1pm.

What TV channel is Italy v South Africa on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Italy v South Africa online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 12:45pm.

You can take advantage of its 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Italy v South Africa team news

Italy: Ange Capuozzo, Pierre Bruno, Juan Ignacio Brex, Luca Morisi, Monty Ioane, Tommaso Allan Stephen Varney; Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone, Pietro Ceccarelli, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti.

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Ivan Nemer, Simone Ferrari, David Sisi, Manuel Zuliani, Alessandro Garbisi, Edoardo Padovani, Tommaso Menoncello.

South Africa: Willie Le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Salmaan Moerat, Marvin Orie, Siya Kolisi, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Kwagga Smith, Ewan Roos, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok

