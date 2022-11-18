Last Saturday in Marseille, France ended their game with South Africa as winners largely thanks to the kicking of Thomas Ramos, the full-back slotting six penalties across the 80 minutes. Still riding the wave of their Guinness Six Nations win earlier this year, France remain firm favourites to win next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Despite having lost Antoine Dupont to a red card against South Africa last Saturday, France were able to beat the current World Cup holders 30-26. Now moving to Toulouse to play Japan, Fabien Galthie’s side will likely rotate their players to take on the Brave Blossoms and offer some players more experience.

Two weeks on from their 31-38 loss to New Zealand, Japan were underwhelming as England scored seven tries at Twickenham to win 52-13. Jamie Joseph’s side will have had eight days to prepare to reflect on that loss and will likely simplify their approach to things in order to take on France.

Having been largely uninspired, the likes of Kotaro Matsushima and Kazuki Himeno failed to fire on all cylinders and will have to be extremely disciplined against this dangerous France side.

What makes France so dangerous is their threat across the field and the experience they have throughout the squad. As such, you must back the home team on Sunday, who will only look to continue building toward 2023.

More like this

When is France v Japan on TV?

France v Japan will take place on Sunday 20th November 2022 in Toulouse.

What time is kick-off?

France v Japan will kick-off at 1pm.

What TV channel is France v Japan on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch sill coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream France v Japan online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 12:30pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

France v Japan team news

France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana, Romain Ntamack, Maxime Lucu, Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon (c), Anthony Jelonch, Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki, Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Reda Wardi

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Dany Priso, Sipili Falatea, Florian Verhaeghe, Bastien Chalureau, Sekou Macalou, Bapiste Couilloud, Matthieu Jalibert

Japan: TBC

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.