After losing lock forward Will Rowlands and last week’s captain Dan Lydiate to injury, Pivac has called up 19-year-old Dafydd Jenkins from Exeter Chiefs and Rhys Davies from the Ospreys, with the pair relatively inexperienced in contrast to the players’ they have replaced, but a nod to the future.

Wayne Pivac’s Wales will be hoping to build on last weekend’s 20-13 win over Argentina against Georgia this weekend in Cardiff. It was thanks to tries from Taulupe Faletau and Tomos Williams that the side picked up a much-needed win after their heavy loss to the All Blacks a week prior.

In Georgia, Wales are coming up against the team that many have thought are ready to take the step up. Dominant in the Rugby Europe Championship and winning it on 14 occasions in the past 22 years, the side has started their autumn campaign with a win over Uruguay and a loss to Samoa.

The key to success for Georgia is getting their set-piece up and running. With some of their props playing for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, it is more than possible that the visiting team could gain some sort of ascendancy on Saturday afternoon and from there anything is possible.

History is not always the greatest indicator for things, but in the case of Georgia it is telling. In the Tier 2 nation’s history, their solitary win over a Tier 1 nation came earlier this year against Italy, and while that helps in the argument that the team is looking to make the step up, Wales will probably have too much for their visitors.

When is Wales v Georgia on TV?

Wales v Georgia starts will take place on Saturday 19th November 2022 in Cardiff.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Georgia will kick-off at 1pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Georgia on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch sill coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Wales v Georgia online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 12:30pm and is available in Welsh language.

You can take advantage of its 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Wales v Georgia team news

Wales: Louis Rees-Zammit; Alex Cuthbert, George North, Owen Watkins, Josh Adams; Rhys Priestland, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis, Ben Carter, Adam Beard, Jac Morgan, Justin Tipuric, Josh MacLeod

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Rhodri Jones, Sam Wainwright, Dafydd Jenkins, Taulupe Faletau, Dane Blacker, Sam Costelow, Leigh Halfpenny

Georgia: TBC

