The 2021 edition of the tournament was postponed due to a fresh wave of COVID restrictions and the inability of teams such as Australia and New Zealand to travel to the UK.

The Rugby League World Cup has finally arrived in England – 12 months after it should have kicked off.

Organisers will breathe a sigh of relief that the competition has landed and a new champion will be crowned in the coming weeks.

Australia arrive as the team to beat with 11 titles to their name in 15 prior editions of the tournament. New Zealand are the only other active team to have won a trophy – in 2008 – while the disbanded Great Britain team won three editions between 1954 and 1972.

Fans across the globe will be desperate to soak up the tournament on TV, and the great news for British fans is that they can enjoy it all on free-to-air TV via BBC's extensive coverage.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the Rugby League World Cup, including BBC TV and online coverage details and confirmed TV information for group stage games.

Rugby League World Cup on TV

You can tune in to watch every single match of the Rugby League World Cup live on BBC across its various channels and digital platforms.

Games featuring home nations and bigger clashes will be shown on TV channels such BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three, while many of the remaining games will be broadcast on BBC Red Button.

Rugby League World Cup live stream

You can tune in to watch all of the games live on BBC iPlayer, while many games are also being shown on the BBC Sport website.

All of these games being live streamed can be viewed on a range of devices from smartphones and tablets to laptops and beyond, so you don't have to miss a moment on the move.

Rugby League World Cup BBC schedule

Check out our full Rugby League World Cup fixtures page for details all the way to the final. Here are the group game fixtures below:

Saturday 15th October

England v Samoa (2:30pm, BBC One)

Australia v Fiji (7:30pm, BBC Two)

Sunday 16th October

Scotland v Italy (2:30pm, BBC Two)

Jamaica v Ireland (5pm, BBC Two)

New Zealand v Lebanon (7:30pm, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Monday 17th October

France v Greece (7:30pm, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Tuesday 18th October

Tonga v Papua New Guinea (7:30pm, BBC Three)

Wednesday 19th October

Wales v Cook Islands (7:30pm, BBC Two)

Friday 21st October

Australia v Scotland (7:30pm, BBC Two)

Saturday 22nd October

Fiji v Italy (2:30pm, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

England v France (5pm, BBC Two)

New Zealand v Jamaica (7:30pm, BBC Three)

Sunday 23rd October

Lebanon v Ireland (2:30pm, BBC Two)

Samoa v Greece (5pm, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Monday 24th October

Tonga v Wales (7:30pm, BBC Two)

Tuesday 25th October

Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands (7:30pm, BBC Three)

Friday 28th October

New Zealand v Ireland (7:30pm, BBC Three)

Saturday 29th October

England v Greece (2:30pm, BBC One)

Fiji v Scotland (5pm, BBC Two)

Australia v Italy (7:30pm, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Sunday 30th October

Lebanon v Jamaica (12pm, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Tonga v Cook Islands (2:30pm, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Samoa v France (5pm, BBC Two)

Monday 31st October

Papua New Guinea v Wales (7:30pm, BBC Two)

