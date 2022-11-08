Shaun Wane's team take on Samoa in the semi-finals, just weeks after defeating them 60-6 in the tournament opener.

England are one step away from a Rugby League World Cup final on home soil.

Host nation England have looked confident and composed throughout the tournament so far, winning three of their four matches with a 40-point margin of victory.

England crushed Papua New Guinea 46-6 in the quarter-finals and will fancy their chances against Samoa given they have already racked up a convincing win over them.

Samoa were seen as dark horses by many going into this tournament due to eligibility rules changing, allowing a greater pool of players to feature for the Pacific island nation.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Samoa on TV and online.

When is England v Samoa in the semi-finals?

England v Samoa will take place on Saturday 12th November 2022.

The game takes place at the Emirates Stadium in London.

What time is kick-off?

England v Samoa will kick off at 2:30pm.

You should also check out Australia v New Zealand, taking place this weekend.

What TV channel is England v Samoa semi-final on?

You can watch the game live on BBC One in a big victory for fans of live sport on free-to-air TV. Coverage starts at 1:45pm with plenty of build-up to the big showdown.

How to live stream England v Samoa semi-final online

You can also live stream the game via BBC iPlayer on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets free of charge, meaning you never have to miss a moment on the move.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

England v Samoa odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

England (1/3) Samoa (12/5)*

For all the latest sports odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.