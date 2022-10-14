Rugby League World Cup fixtures today: Full schedule of matches (Saturday 15th October)
Your guide to Rugby World Cup fixtures, including matches on today and the full tournament schedule.
The Rugby League World Cup is ready to go and fans across England have done more than enough waiting for the tournament to roll around.
The competition should have been staged a year ago, though COVID restrictions meant Australia and New Zealand – two of the greatest forces in the game – were unable to travel to British soil and it was subsequently nudged back a year.
England kick-start proceedings with a clash against Samoa on Saturday afternoon as they seek to get off to a flyer, while reigning champions Australia begin their defence – and the hunt for title No.12 – against Fiji.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the Rugby League World Cup fixtures, including kick-off times, dates and TV information.
Rugby League World Cup fixtures – TV schedule
Men's tournament. All UK time.
Saturday 15th October
England v Samoa (2:30pm, BBC One)
Australia v Fiji (7:30pm, BBC Two)
Sunday 16th October
Scotland v Italy (2:30pm, BBC Two)
Jamaica v Ireland (5pm, BBC Two)
New Zealand v Lebanon (7:30pm, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Monday 17th October
France v Greece (7:30pm, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Tuesday 18th October
Tonga v Papua New Guinea (7:30pm, BBC Three)
Wednesday 19th October
Wales v Cook Islands (7:30pm, BBC Two)
Friday 21st October
Australia v Scotland (7:30pm, BBC Two)
Saturday 22nd October
Fiji v Italy (2:30pm, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
England v France (5pm, BBC Two)
New Zealand v Jamaica (7:30pm, BBC Three)
Sunday 23rd October
Lebanon v Ireland (2:30pm, BBC Two)
Samoa v Greece (5pm, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Monday 24th October
Tonga v Wales (7:30pm, BBC Two)
Tuesday 25th October
Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands (7:30pm, BBC Three)
Friday 28th October
New Zealand v Ireland (7:30pm, BBC Three)
Saturday 29th October
England v Greece (2:30pm, BBC One)
Fiji v Scotland (5pm, BBC Two)
Australia v Italy (7:30pm, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Sunday 30th October
Lebanon v Jamaica (12pm, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Tonga v Cook Islands (2:30pm, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Samoa v France (5pm, BBC Two)
Monday 31st October
Papua New Guinea v Wales (7:30pm, BBC Two)
Friday 4th November
Quarter-final 1 (7:30pm, BBC Three)
Saturday 5th November
Quarter-final 2 (2:30pm, BBC One)
Quarter-final 3 (7:30pm, BBC Two)
Sunday 6th November
Quarter-final 4 (2:30pm, BBC Two)
Friday 11th November
Semi-final 1 (7:45pm, BBC Two)
Saturday 12th November
Semi-final 2 (2:30pm, BBC One)
Saturday 19th November
Final (4pm, BBC One)
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe nowand get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.