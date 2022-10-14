The competition should have been staged a year ago, though COVID restrictions meant Australia and New Zealand – two of the greatest forces in the game – were unable to travel to British soil and it was subsequently nudged back a year.

The Rugby League World Cup is ready to go and fans across England have done more than enough waiting for the tournament to roll around.

England kick-start proceedings with a clash against Samoa on Saturday afternoon as they seek to get off to a flyer, while reigning champions Australia begin their defence – and the hunt for title No.12 – against Fiji.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the Rugby League World Cup fixtures, including kick-off times, dates and TV information.

Rugby League World Cup fixtures – TV schedule

Men's tournament. All UK time.

Saturday 15th October

England v Samoa (2:30pm, BBC One)

Australia v Fiji (7:30pm, BBC Two)

Sunday 16th October

Scotland v Italy (2:30pm, BBC Two)

Jamaica v Ireland (5pm, BBC Two)

New Zealand v Lebanon (7:30pm, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Monday 17th October

France v Greece (7:30pm, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Tuesday 18th October

Tonga v Papua New Guinea (7:30pm, BBC Three)

Wednesday 19th October

Wales v Cook Islands (7:30pm, BBC Two)

Friday 21st October

Australia v Scotland (7:30pm, BBC Two)

Saturday 22nd October

Fiji v Italy (2:30pm, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

England v France (5pm, BBC Two)

New Zealand v Jamaica (7:30pm, BBC Three)

Sunday 23rd October

Lebanon v Ireland (2:30pm, BBC Two)

Samoa v Greece (5pm, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Monday 24th October

Tonga v Wales (7:30pm, BBC Two)

Tuesday 25th October

Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands (7:30pm, BBC Three)

Friday 28th October

New Zealand v Ireland (7:30pm, BBC Three)

Saturday 29th October

England v Greece (2:30pm, BBC One)

Fiji v Scotland (5pm, BBC Two)

Australia v Italy (7:30pm, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Sunday 30th October

Lebanon v Jamaica (12pm, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Tonga v Cook Islands (2:30pm, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Samoa v France (5pm, BBC Two)

Monday 31st October

Papua New Guinea v Wales (7:30pm, BBC Two)

Friday 4th November

Quarter-final 1 (7:30pm, BBC Three)

Saturday 5th November

Quarter-final 2 (2:30pm, BBC One)

Quarter-final 3 (7:30pm, BBC Two)

Sunday 6th November

Quarter-final 4 (2:30pm, BBC Two)

Friday 11th November

Semi-final 1 (7:45pm, BBC Two)

Saturday 12th November

Semi-final 2 (2:30pm, BBC One)

Saturday 19th November

Final (4pm, BBC One)

