The limited number of entrants means every match will be contested between in-form stars based on the one-year rankings.

The Players Championship snooker tournament has arrived with a packed schedule full of enticing match-ups in the 16-man competition.

Monday kicks off with a firecracker showdown between 2022 Masters champion Neil Robertson and world No.5 Kyren Wilson.

Three-time world champion Mark Williams will also take to the table in a rematch of the 2022 British Open final against Gary Wilson.

We've rounded up all the matches, dates, times and TV coverage details you need to enjoy the tournament to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Players Championship snooker 2022 schedule.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Players Championship snooker 2022 schedule

All UK time.

Round One

Monday 7th February

From 7pm on ITV4

Neil Robertson v Kyren Wilson

Mark Williams v Gary Wilson

Tuesday 8th February

From 1pm on ITV4

Zhao Xintong v Barry Hawkins

Yan Bingtao v David Gilbert

From 7pm on ITV4

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Judd Trump

Mark Allen v Ricky Walden

Wednesday 9th February

From 1pm on ITV4

John Higgins v Hossein Vafaei

Luca Brecel v Jimmy Robertson

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.