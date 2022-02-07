Players Championship snooker 2022 schedule – Order of play (Monday 7th February)
We've rounded up the full Players Championship snooker 2022 schedule for Monday 7th February.
The Players Championship snooker tournament has arrived with a packed schedule full of enticing match-ups in the 16-man competition.
The limited number of entrants means every match will be contested between in-form stars based on the one-year rankings.
Monday kicks off with a firecracker showdown between 2022 Masters champion Neil Robertson and world No.5 Kyren Wilson.
Three-time world champion Mark Williams will also take to the table in a rematch of the 2022 British Open final against Gary Wilson.
We've rounded up all the matches, dates, times and TV coverage details you need to enjoy the tournament to come.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Players Championship snooker 2022 schedule.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Players Championship snooker 2022 schedule
All UK time.
Round One
Monday 7th February
From 7pm on ITV4
Neil Robertson v Kyren Wilson
Mark Williams v Gary Wilson
Tuesday 8th February
From 1pm on ITV4
Zhao Xintong v Barry Hawkins
Yan Bingtao v David Gilbert
From 7pm on ITV4
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Judd Trump
Mark Allen v Ricky Walden
Wednesday 9th February
From 1pm on ITV4
John Higgins v Hossein Vafaei
Luca Brecel v Jimmy Robertson
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1