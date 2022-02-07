Reigning champion John Higgins is back to defend his title following a superb display in last year's final to dispatch Ronnie O'Sullivan, who also returns to the table this week.

The Players Championship 2022 has arrived and the tournament is always a highlight in the busy, start-of-year snooker calendar.

The competition includes the top 16 players based on the one-year ranking list, with the likes of Zhao Xintong and Luca Brecel at the top of the seeding list.

Beneath them, a host of familiar faces will be determined to make the most of the week. Former world No.1 Judd Trump is also among the competitors, but reigning No.1 Mark Selby won't feature after failing to make the top-16 based on his last year of displays.

Masters 2022 champion Neil Robertson is in action, while defeated finalist Barry Hawkins has also made the cut with the final slot on the list.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know to enjoy watching the tournament, including times and schedule.

How to watch the Players Championship snooker 2022 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Players Championship snooker 2022 is exclusively available live on ITV4 and their online platforms.

All of the action is also available to stream via ITV Hub so you can keep track of the action on the move via a range of devices.

Players Championship snooker 2022 schedule

Round 1: 7-9th February

Quarter-finals: 9-11th February

Semi-finals: 11-12th February

Final: 13th February

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the Players Championship snooker 2022?

The Players Championship snooker 2022 started on Monday 7th February 2022.

The final takes place on Sunday 13th February 2022.

Players Championship snooker 2022 prize money

There's a hefty prize pot on offer for the Players Championship. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £125,000

Runner-up: £50,000

Semi-final: £30,000

Quarter-final: £15,000

Last 16: £10,000

Highest break: £10,000

TOTAL: £385,000

Players Championship snooker winners

2011: Shaun Murphy

2012: Stephen Lee

2013: Ding Junhui

2014: Barry Hawkins

2015: Joe Perry

2016: Mark Allen

2017: Judd Trump

2018: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2019: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2020: Judd Trump

2021: John Higgins

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.