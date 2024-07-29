Commenting on the fact they were "finishing up", he said: "You know what women are like... hanging around, doing their make-up."

The clip quickly went viral on social media and was met with widespread condemnation, with Eurosport soon issuing an apology and confirming that Ballard would not reappear during its coverage of the Paris games.

Ballard has since apologised for any offence caused, writing on X: "The comments I made during the Australian freestyle relay victory ceremony on Saturday have caused some offence. It was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone and, if I did, I apologise. I am a massive advocate of women's sport.

"I shall miss the Eurosport team, dearly and wish them all the best for the rest of the Olympics. No further comment will be issued. Thank you."

In a statement, Eurosport wrote: "During a segment of Eurosport's coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment.

"To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect."

Ballard is a veteran sports commentator who previously worked for the BBC and has been covering the Olympics for many years, most notably the swimming and diving disciplines.

Eurosport is the predominant broadcaster of the Olympics in the UK and is providing extensive coverage throughout, with all events broadcast across its discovery+ online streaming platform, alongside coverage on the Eurosport channels.

