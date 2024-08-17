The celebration, which has been set up in collaboration with the National Lottery, will be hosted by Emma Willis and Vernon Kay, with interviews and appearances from Olympic legends and rising stars following their return from the Olympics.

The special show will also feature performances from iconic UK artists including Clean Bandit, Jess Glynne, Pete Tong, Myles Smith, Nina Nesbitt, James, Krept & Konan and Rag’n’Bone Man, as well as a special song to champion the female Olympic athletes of the last 100 years.

Vernon Kay said: “I have seen first-hand how amazingly dedicated and talented our athletes are. This Homecoming event will be a moment to recognise the achievements of these incredible athletes. I can’t wait to celebrate together!”

Emma Willis said: “There’s a fantastic buzz during the Olympics, and Team GB’s Homecoming event will be the perfect way to celebrate and welcome home our phenomenal athletes. I'm super excited to be asked to host, along with Vernon. I have no doubt it’ll be a very fun and special evening.”

But how can UK viewers tune in? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Team GB's homecoming from Olympics 2024

Vernon Kay and Emma Willis. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for The National Lottery

The night of entertainment filmed at Manchester’s AO Arena will take place on Saturday 17th August, and will be broadcast the next day.

Team GB's homecoming will air on BBC One from 8.30pm on Sunday 18th August, and will also be available to watch on iPlayer.

That's right. It will not be shown live on Saturday, although you might start seeing bits and bobs on your social media feeds.

Team GB ended the Olympics with a higher medal count than they achieved in Tokyo three years ago, racking up a total of 65 in Paris – one more than they managed to bag in Tokyo in 2021, albeit with fewer golds.

That result is definitely worthy of some celebration!

Team GB Homecoming airs on Sunday 18th August at 8:30pm on BBC One.

