He said the backlash had made him more wary of potential misinterpretations of the event.

Against this backdrop, rumours have been swirling about who could perform at the closing ceremony. So, who could be appearing?

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know.

More like this

Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.

Read more: Olympics TV coverage | Olympics radio coverage | Olympics presenters and commentators

Who could be performing at the Olympic Games 2024 closing ceremony?

There are rumours that Billie Eilish may be performing at the ceremony. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Two celebrated French bands have been confirmed to be performing: Grammy winners Phoenix and electronic duo AIR.

The rest of the line-up is currently being kept under wraps, but rumoured artists include Snoop Dogg, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Billie Eilish.

Charli XCX further fuelled speculation that Eilish could be appearing by sharing an update online suggesting that she may be appearing alongside the singer to perform their new collaborative single, Guess.

Retweeting a news update by PopCrave, the singer wrote in the caption: "… you wanna guess ;)"

Taylor Swift, who has been on tour in Europe and who has already appeared in numerous promotional videos showing support for Team USA, is also rumoured to be performing, while a stunt segment by Tom Cruise is also expected.

We'll update this page once we know more.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.