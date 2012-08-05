7pm BBC3, BBC Olympics 7

A strong start to the competition, thanks largely to Ashley Jackson's penalty corners, has set GB up nicely for this tussle with the Pool A joint leaders, World Cup champions and tournament favourites, Australia. Even a draw would all but assure GB of a place in the semi-finals. If they can reproduce the form they showed on Friday in comfortably beating Pakistan 4-1, they should be confident of competing well.

Read our whistle-stop guide to hockey's rules, history and contenders

Athletics: Women’s 400m Final

9:10pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 3

America’s Sanya Richards-Ross is the stand-out favourite. Undefeated this year, she won the world indoor title in March. But then she was clear favourite in Beijing and took bronze (Britain’s Christine Ohuruogu won gold). So there’s pressure on her, particularly back home where she and husband Aaron Ross, an American football player, are America’s Posh and Becks.

Ohuruogu looked strong winning the London Grand Prix, and always seems to get it right when it matters. Katharine Merry

Julie Walters: why I'll be watching athletics

“I love the sprints. The 100m final is pure theatre so I won’t miss that. Sprinting is close to my heart because I was once a 200m county champion. I couldn’t have made a career out of it; I was so nervous, I used to throw up before the race and afterwards. Not pretty!”

Unsung hero: Ivan Ukhov, 26, Russia

The high jumper set a personal best jump of 2.39m at the Russian championship — this is also the world’s highest jump of 2012.

Ivan competes in the men's high jump qualification - tonight at 7:05pm, BBC Olympics 3

Golds today

Athletics Women’s Marathon 11am Tennis Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match From 12 noon; Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match From 12 noon; Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match From 12 noon Shooting Men’s 50m Pistol Finals 12:30pm Badminton Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match 1pm Sailing Men’s Star Medal Race 1pm; Men’s Finn Medal Race 2pm Gymnastics Men’s Floor Exercise Final 2pm Badminton Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match 2:15pm Gymnastics Women’s Vault Final 2:50pm Weightlifting Women’s +75kg Group A 3:30pm Gymnastics Men’s Pommel Horse Final 3:41pm Wrestling Men’s 55kg Greco-Roman Gold Medal Final 6:25pm; Men’s 74kg Greco-Roman Gold Medal Final 6:25pm Diving Women’s 3m Springboard Final 7pm Fencing Men’s Team Foil Gold Medal Match 7:15pm Athletics Women’s Triple Jump Final 7:35pm; Men’s Hammer Throw Final 8:20pm; Women’s 400m Final 9:10pm; Men’s 3,000m Steeplechase Final 9:25pm; Men’s 100m Final 9:50pm

