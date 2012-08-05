This should be the best 100m final of all time. You’ve got the greatest ever sprinter, Usain Bolt, whom everyone will be watching, up against his team-mate Yohan Blake, who beat him at the Jamaican Olympic trials. Add to that the quality of Americans Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay, and the four of them hitting form at the right time, and this is an absolute firecracker.

If he’s over his injury niggles, my money’s still on Bolt. The British public clearly adore him, so with their backing and him feeding off the atmosphere in the stadium, I can easily see Bolt setting a new world record.

The best times are recorded when the weather is somewhere between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius, with perfect wind conditions. Bolt would love to run 9.4, but with the final being at ten to ten at night, it's highly unlikely he'll be able to do that.

More like this

But you can never say never. The intensity of the competition, with the likes of Bolt, Blake, Gatlin, Gay and Asafa Powell, could push the guys to deliver. I've already walked on the London track and I know it's a quick one. When the prize of being Olympic 100m champion is up for grabs, human beings are capable of extraordinary performances.

As a subplot to the drama, look out for rookie British sprinter Adam Gemili in the semis at 7:45pm. He’s a young, fearless character, so if he gets a favourable draw, he could yet find himself lining up in the greatest show on earth. Darren Campbell

Advertisement

See our pick of the rest of tonight's events