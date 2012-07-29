* A few basics: there’s no using the legs, hands or feet to move the ball (sticks only), there’s no offside rule, goalies can use all their limbs when inside the scoring circle, and outfield players can only score if they shoot inside the circle.

* Australia are the men’s world champions and the team to beat. The challenge will come primarily from the Germans and the Dutch.

* In the women’s it’s a similar storywith Holland and Australia the leaders. GB have been improving and are in with a chance of a medal in both. David Goldblatt



Hockey: 8.30am BBC Olympics 15; 7.00pm BBC Olympics 7