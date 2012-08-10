8pm BBC Olympics 5

The Netherlands take on Argentina at the Riverbank Arena. both teams having edged through their semi-finals. Argentina beat GB 2-1 following a double moment of genius: after an impossible dribble up the touchline by Luciana Aymar - perhaps the most skilful female player in the world - the ball came to Carla Rebecchi, who dribbled around Beth Storry even as the GB keeper brought her down and applied the tight-angle finish while lying face-down on the pitch.

The Dutch looked out of sorts against New Zealand - their performance at London 2012 has earnt them much media criticism back home. But a pinpoint penalty corner shot to the top corner from skipper Maartje Paumen drew them level at 2-2 and the team then easily won the first shootout in Olympic hockey history.

Athletics: Women’s 4x100m Relay Final

8:40pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 1

Top-class sport or slapstick comedy? One sometimes becomes the other in sprint relay, where baton change-overs can transform also-rans into champions and vice-versa. In Beijing, Jamaica and the USA had won all six medals between them in the women’s individual 100 and 200m finals. And yet neither of the sprinting superpowers reached the finish line in the relay. Even so, few would bet against them this time. Britain’s disqualification in the European championships left them 17th in the world, with only the top 16 nations invited to take part in the Games. Mike Costello

Sue Perkins: Why I'll be watching... relays

"I absolutely adore a relay - a 4x400m or a 4x100m. It's so exciting because there's so much that can go wrong, so much jeopardy. But when it goes right, it's poetry. I like the tactics of who's going to race first, second, third and fourth. All drama is there in the relay."

Women’s 1,500m Final

8:55pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 1

The women’s 1,500m was run for the first time at the Olympic Games in 1972. Until then, it was deemed that women were too weak to complete three and three-quarter laps of the track unaided.

Britain's Hannah England won world championship silver in South Korea last year and was expected to be in with a chance of a medal here, but failed to qualify from the semi-finals. Lisa Dobriskey and Laura Weightman are both through, with Dobriskey most likely to get herself into contention in a notoriously unpredictable race.

Unsung heroes

Jonathan and Kevin Borlée, 24, Belgium: Two of the runners in today’s men’s 4x400m relay have a unique rapport: Jonathan and Kevin Borlée are identical twins. They helped Belgium take gold in this event at last month’s European championships, beating GB into second place. It’s a fast family: older sister Olivia also runs for Belgium at 100m and 200m.

Golds today

Swimming Men’s 10km Marathon 12 noon Sailing Women’s 470 Final 1pm Synchronised Swimming Women’s Team Free Routine Final 3pm Cycling Women’s BMX Final 4:30pm; Men’s BMX Final 4:40pm; Wrestling Men’s 55kg Freestyle Gold Medal Final 6:25pm; Men’s 74kg Freestyle Gold Medal Final 6:25pm Athletics Men’s Pole Vault Final 7pm; Women’s Hammer Throw Final 7:35pm Hockey Women’s Gold Medal Match 8pm Athletics Women’s 5,000m Final 8:05pm; Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final 8:40pm; Women’s 1500m Final 8:55pm; Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final 9:20pm Taekwondo Women’s -67kg Gold Medal Final 10:15pm; Men’s -80kg Gold Medal Final 10:30pm

