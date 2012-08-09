There are few more thrilling spectacles at the Olympics than the relays, spread across the closing days of the athletics programme. And this time, South Africa's Oscar Pistorius has a tilt at Games history. His participation in the individual 400m will stamp him as the first leg amputee to compete at the Games, and in the 4 x 400m relay he could become the first to win a medal. He helped his nation to silver behind the USA at last year's world championships.

Britain have won the men’s 4 x 400m relay twice, although the most recent success was in front of Hitler at the 1936 Games in Berlin. They have left without a medal at each of the past three Olympics, but this time the prospects are brighter.