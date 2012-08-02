Katherine Grainger is a three-time Olympic silver medallist who was on the verge of giving up after Beijing, was persuaded to carry on, and is now in a double with Anna Watkins, whom she'll pass the baton to as the leading British sculler after London. The Australians will be closest to them. Watkins and Grainger are a completely undefeated combination and smashed the Olympic record in their heat - but Katherine was in the quad in Beijing and they were undefeated all year; a shoo-in for the gold. And then suddenly this Chinese crew came along and they lost to them. My concern is that this new Australian double that's been put together could be the new China.

Kath has led Olympic finals to 1,500m, and then it's fallen apart in the last quarter. That's what will be going through her mind. Kath has one more Olympics in her. But they should win this. Garry Herbert

