Super Bowl LVIII reached the halfway mark with just 13 points on the board and while the second half is sure to bear more fruit, other games have simply failed to get off the ground.

Without attempting to put the kiss of death on this current Super Bowl, we round of a bunch of games with even less to shout about.

RadioTimes.com brings you the lowest scoring Super Bowls in history.

More like this

Super Bowl FAQs: NFL rules | How long is the Super Bowl? | How much are Super Bowl rings worth? | Is Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl? | Super Bowl attendance | What is the Super Bowl? | Why does Super Bowl use Roman numerals?

What is the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history?

The lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history came in 2019 as the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 for a combined total of 16 points.

A 46-year record tumbled after that game with the second lowest-scoring game coming way back in 1973 at Super Bowl VII.

The Miami Dolphins defeated Washington 14-7 for a total of 21 points, highlighting just how historically stingy the 2019 encounter was.

At the halftime whistle in Super Bowl LVIII, the San Francisco 49ers lead Kansas City Chiefs 10-3 for a total of 13 points. If the current course continues, we could see a new entry into the top 10.

Lowest-scoring Super Bowl games

Patriots 13-3 Rams (2019) – 16 Dolphins 14-7 Washington (1973) – 21 Steelers 16-6 Vikings (1975) – 22 Jets 16-7 Colts (1969) – 23 Cowboys 24-3 Dolphins – 27

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.