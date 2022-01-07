Masters snooker 2022 schedule – Order of play (Sunday 9th January)

The Masters 2022 kicks off this Sunday with a bumper first round of action between the top 16 players in world snooker.

Reigning champion Yan Bingtao opens up the tournament with a clash against Mark Williams this Sunday afternoon.

He faces serious competition from the usual array of fearsome contenders behind him, however.

World No.1 Mark Selby starts his tournament with a clash against Stephen Maguire, while Ronnie O’Sullivan is up against Jack Lisowski.

Judd Trump – who has stuttered at the start of 2022 with a poor showing in the Championship League – takes on Mark Allen.

There really are no easy matches in this tournament, and fans will be desperate to soak up as much action as they can with the Masters being shown exclusively live on BBC TV and online platforms.

We’ve rounded up all the matches, dates, times and TV coverage details you need to enjoy the tournament to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Masters snooker 2022 schedule.

Masters snooker 2022 schedule

All UK time.

First round

Sunday 9th January

Afternoon session

From 1pm on BBC Two

Yan Bingtao (Chn) v Mark Williams (Wal)

Evening session

From 7pm on BBC Red Button

Neil Robertson (Aus) v Anthony McGill (Sco)

Monday 10th January

Afternoon session

From 1pm on BBC Two

John Higgins (Sco) v Zhao Xintong (Chn)

Evening session

From 7pm on BBC Red Button

Shaun Murphy (Eng) v Barry Hawkins (Eng)

Tuesday 11th January

Afternoon session

From 1pm on BBC Two

Ronnie O’Sullivan (Eng) v Jack Lisowski (Eng)

Evening session

From 7pm on BBC Red Button

Mark Selby (Eng) v Stephen Maguire (Sco)

Wednesday 12th January

Afternoon session

From 1pm on BBC Two

Judd Trump (Eng) v Mark Allen (NI)

Evening session

From 7pm on BBC Red Button

Kyren Wilson (Eng) v Stuart Bingham (Eng)

Quarter-finals

Thursday 13th January

Afternoon session

From 1pm on BBC Two

Yan Bingtao (Chn) or Mark Williams (Wal) v John Higgins (Sco) or Zhao Xintong (Chn)

Evening session

From 7pm on BBC Two and Red Button

Neil Robertson (Aus) or Anthony McGill (Sco) v Ronnie O’Sullivan (Eng) or Jack Lisowski (Eng)

Friday 14th January

Afternoon session

From 1pm on BBC Two

Judd Trump (Eng) or Mark Allen (NI) v Kyren Wilson (Eng) or Stuart Bingham (Eng)

Evening session

From 7pm on BBC Two and Red Button

Shaun Murphy (Eng) or Barry Hawkins (Eng) v Mark Selby (Eng) or Stephen Maguire (Sco)

Semi-finals

Saturday 15th January

Afternoon session

From 1:15pm on BBC One and 4:30pm on BBC Two

TBC v TBC

Evening session

From 7pm on BBC Two

TBC v TBC

Final

Sunday 16th January

Afternoon/evening session

From 1:15pm/7pm on BBC Two

TBC v TBC

