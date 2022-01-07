Masters snooker 2022 schedule – Order of play (Sunday 9th January)
We've rounded up the full Masters snooker 2022 tennis schedule for Sunday 9th January.
Published:
The Masters 2022 kicks off this Sunday with a bumper first round of action between the top 16 players in world snooker.
Reigning champion Yan Bingtao opens up the tournament with a clash against Mark Williams this Sunday afternoon.
He faces serious competition from the usual array of fearsome contenders behind him, however.
World No.1 Mark Selby starts his tournament with a clash against Stephen Maguire, while Ronnie O’Sullivan is up against Jack Lisowski.
Judd Trump – who has stuttered at the start of 2022 with a poor showing in the Championship League – takes on Mark Allen.
There really are no easy matches in this tournament, and fans will be desperate to soak up as much action as they can with the Masters being shown exclusively live on BBC TV and online platforms.
We’ve rounded up all the matches, dates, times and TV coverage details you need to enjoy the tournament to come.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Masters snooker 2022 schedule.
Masters snooker 2022 schedule
All UK time.
First round
Sunday 9th January
Afternoon session
From 1pm on BBC Two
Yan Bingtao (Chn) v Mark Williams (Wal)
Evening session
From 7pm on BBC Red Button
Neil Robertson (Aus) v Anthony McGill (Sco)
Monday 10th January
Afternoon session
From 1pm on BBC Two
John Higgins (Sco) v Zhao Xintong (Chn)
Evening session
From 7pm on BBC Red Button
Shaun Murphy (Eng) v Barry Hawkins (Eng)
Tuesday 11th January
Afternoon session
From 1pm on BBC Two
Ronnie O’Sullivan (Eng) v Jack Lisowski (Eng)
Evening session
From 7pm on BBC Red Button
Mark Selby (Eng) v Stephen Maguire (Sco)
Wednesday 12th January
Afternoon session
From 1pm on BBC Two
Judd Trump (Eng) v Mark Allen (NI)
Evening session
From 7pm on BBC Red Button
Kyren Wilson (Eng) v Stuart Bingham (Eng)
Quarter-finals
Thursday 13th January
Afternoon session
From 1pm on BBC Two
Yan Bingtao (Chn) or Mark Williams (Wal) v John Higgins (Sco) or Zhao Xintong (Chn)
Evening session
From 7pm on BBC Two and Red Button
Neil Robertson (Aus) or Anthony McGill (Sco) v Ronnie O’Sullivan (Eng) or Jack Lisowski (Eng)
Friday 14th January
Afternoon session
From 1pm on BBC Two
Judd Trump (Eng) or Mark Allen (NI) v Kyren Wilson (Eng) or Stuart Bingham (Eng)
Evening session
From 7pm on BBC Two and Red Button
Shaun Murphy (Eng) or Barry Hawkins (Eng) v Mark Selby (Eng) or Stephen Maguire (Sco)
Semi-finals
Saturday 15th January
Afternoon session
From 1:15pm on BBC One and 4:30pm on BBC Two
TBC v TBC
Evening session
From 7pm on BBC Two
TBC v TBC
Final
Sunday 16th January
Afternoon/evening session
From 1:15pm/7pm on BBC Two
TBC v TBC
