How to watch Masters snooker 2022: TV channel and live stream

The Masters 2022 has arrived and the finest snooker players in the world directly head into battle with one another over the course of one intense week.

World No.1 Mark Selby heads into the tournament hoping to exert his dominance atop the rankings, but faces stern competition from the chasing pack of familiar faces.

Ronnie O’Sullivan blew away the field in the World Grand Prix leading up to Christmas, though Judd Trump has started 2022 in less than sparkling fashion.

The former world No.1 was defeated four times in six Championship League matches to kick-start the new year, including losses to Selby, Kyren Wilson and Stuart Bingham.

Those latter two names were drawn against each other in the opening round of matches, setting up one of many enticing showdowns for fans around the world to enjoy.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know to enjoy watching the tournament, including times and schedule.

How to watch the Masters snooker 2022 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Masters snooker 2022 is exclusively available live on BBC TV and online platforms.

BBC Two will show the bulk of the coverage, with play shifting across to the BBC Red Button later in the evening sessions. BBC One will showcase some of the semi-final coverage.

Of course, all of the action is also available to stream via BBC iPlayer so you can keep track of the action on the move via a range of devices.

Masters snooker 2022 schedule

First round: Sunday 9th – Wednesday 12th January

Quarter-finals: Thursday 13th – Friday 14th January

Semi-finals: Saturday 15th January

Final: Sunday 16th January

When is the Masters snooker 2022?

The Masters snooker 2022 starts on Sunday 9th January 2022.

The competition will run for a week, culminating in the final on Sunday 16th January 2022.

Masters snooker 2022 prize money

There’s a hefty prize money pot on offer for the Masters. Here’s the full low-down:

Winner: £250,000

Runner-up: £100,000

Semi-finalists: £60,000

Quarter-finalists: £30,000

Last 16: £15,000

Total: £750,000

Who won the Masters snooker in 2021?

Yan Bingtao is the reigning Masters snooker champion after enjoying a terrific run through the rounds in 2021.

He arrived as the No.12 seed but dispatched No.4 Neil Robertson in his opening gambit to set the tone for the rest of the week.

Bingtao went on to defeat Stephen Maguire and 2020 champion Bingham before toppling John Higgins 10-8 in the final.

