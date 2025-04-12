Defending champion Scottie Scheffler scooped a hefty $3.6 million for his exploits in 2024, while a selection of other stars crossed the million-dollar mark.

Of course, world golf is divided between various factions, and the rise of LIV Golf has applied pressure to tournament officials to ensure they're offering top compensation for the top players' exploits.

Whoever leaves Augusta National with The Masters trophy will be leaving with a handy wad of cash to boot.

RadioTimes.com brings you The Masters prize money totals up for grabs.

The Masters 2025 prize money

The Masters prize money purse is worth $20,000,000 in 2025.

The full breakdown is yet to be confirmed, but we have rounded up last year's split below based on finishing position:

$3,600,000 $2,160,000 $1,360,000 $960,000 $800,000 $720,000 $670,000 $620,000 $580,000 $540,000

How to watch The Masters 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch The Masters 2025 live on Sky Sports from 2pm on Thursday and Friday and 3pm over the weekend days.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

