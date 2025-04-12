The Masters 2025 prize money: How much money will players earn at Augusta National?
The winner at Augusta National will leave with more than a green jacket.
Winning The Masters is about more than prestige, more than picking up a snazzy new jacket and more than getting one over your rivals – it's also about getting paid.
A fresh crop of stars will return to Augusta National this week in the hunt for sporting immortality and a healthy pay cheque.
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler scooped a hefty $3.6 million for his exploits in 2024, while a selection of other stars crossed the million-dollar mark.
Of course, world golf is divided between various factions, and the rise of LIV Golf has applied pressure to tournament officials to ensure they're offering top compensation for the top players' exploits.
Whoever leaves Augusta National with The Masters trophy will be leaving with a handy wad of cash to boot.
RadioTimes.com brings you The Masters prize money totals up for grabs.
Read more: The Masters TV coverage | The Masters radio coverage | The Masters highlights | The Masters on BBC | The Masters tee times | The Masters blackout explained
The Masters 2025 prize money
The Masters prize money purse is worth $20,000,000 in 2025.
The full breakdown is yet to be confirmed, but we have rounded up last year's split below based on finishing position:
- $3,600,000
- $2,160,000
- $1,360,000
- $960,000
- $800,000
- $720,000
- $670,000
- $620,000
- $580,000
- $540,000
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
How to watch The Masters 2025 on TV and live stream
You can watch The Masters 2025 live on Sky Sports from 2pm on Thursday and Friday and 3pm over the weekend days.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.