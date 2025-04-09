The Northern Irishman enters the competition among the frontrunners, but who else can we expect to see charging up the fairway on the 18th hole as the light begins to fade on Sunday evening?

RadioTimes.com brings you the favourites going into The Masters 2025.

Who will win The Masters 2025? Favourites and dark horses

Scottie Scheffler

The favourite, Scottie Scheffler, has won two of the last three editions of the competition and returns to Augusta National as the reigning champion, runaway favourite and world No. 1.

That said, Scheffler has failed to win a title in 2025 so far and hasn't found his sparkling best form as of yet. He is still the man to beat, but plenty of others have shown they can in other tournaments this season.

Rory McIlroy

McIlroy enters The Masters as the closest thing to a predictable contender for Scheffler this week. Of course, golf can be a notoriously difficult sport to predict given the fine margins involved, but on paper, McIlroy should be right up there.

He obviously has the talent to win the one grand slam that has so far eluded him, but laying down four rounds of the highest order on an esteemed course such as Augusta National with the spotlight at full glare and burden of a majors drought weighing heavy... well, that remains a tough task.

Xander Schauffle

To say Schauffle has endured a rough start to 2025 would be an understatement. The American – recovering from a rib injury lay-off – failed to go above T30 prior to his T12 finish at the Valspar Championship at the end of March.

A disastrous showing at the Players Championship saw him finish down in 72nd place with a 13-over final tally, 25 strokes off the winner McIlroy. However, prior to his injury setback, Schauffle had found his groove and what better place to rediscover form than The Masters. Do not count him out.

