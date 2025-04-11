Rory McIlroy is one of the most famous examples of a golf star teetering on the edge of sporting immortality with regards to the career grand slam.

The Northern Irishman is joined by one other active golfer, Jordan Spieth, but what exactly is the accolade they're aiming for?

RadioTimes.com brings you everything to know about the career grand slam in golf.

What is a career grand slam in golf?

A career grand slam is achieved when a player wins all four golf major championships: The Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open and the Open.

McIlroy has won four majors, including the PGA Championship twice, but is yet to win The Masters ahead of the 2025 competition. Victory at Augusta National would complete the career grand slam.

US star Spieth has won three majors, but the PGA Championship is the one that continues to elude him.

Who has won a career grand slam in golf?

Only five players in the history of professional golf have completed the career grand slam.

Jack Nicklaus – winner of the highest number of major titles with a staggering total of 18 – is joined by Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen.

Wrapping up the list, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods completed the feat within four years of turning professional. He won The Masters in 1997 and PGA in 1999 before winning the US Open and the Open in 2000.

