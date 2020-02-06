Golf on TV: PGA and European tour calendars - how to watch and stream live
Everything you need to know to watch the biggest and the best golf stars live on TV and online in 2020
Golf stars are in full swing in 2020 with a fresh batch of majors approaching, and plenty of contenders aiming for glory.
Tiger Woods will return to defend his Masters title, while Brooks Koepka will be determined to fight off challengers to his World Number 1 spot in the official rankings.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up on how to watch golf on TV in the UK from your armchair and the broadcasters and streaming services you need to catch every moment...
Key events
Selected events, including the four major championships
9th April – The Masters
14th May – PGA Championship
18th June – US Open
16th July – The Open Championship
30th July – Olympic Games
25th September – Ryder Cup
Full PGA Tour calendar 2019/20
Majors in bold
January
16 – The American Express
23 – Farmers Insurance Open
30 – Waste Management Phoenix Open
February
6 – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
13 – The Genesis Invitational
20 – WGC-Mexico Championship
20 – Puerto Rico Open
27 – The Honda Classic
March
5 – Arnold Palmer Invitational
12 – The Players Championship
19 – Valspar Championship
25 – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
26 – Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
April
2 – Valero Texas Open
9 – The Masters
16 – RBC Heritage
23 – Zurich Classic Of New Orleans
30 – Wells Fargo Championship
May
7 – AT&T Byron Nelson
14 – PGA Championship
21 – Charles Schwab Challenge
28 – Rocket Mortgage Classic
June
4 – Memorial Tournament
11 – RBC Canadian Open
18 – US Open
25 – Travelers Championship
July
2 – WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
2 – Barracuda Championship
9 – John Deere Classic
16 – Barbasol Championship
23 – 3M Open
August
6 – Wyndham Championship
13 – The Northern Trust
20 – BMW Championship
27 – Tour Championship
Full European Tour calendar 2020
Majors in bold
January
9 – South African Open
16 – Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
23 – Omega Dubai Desert Classic
30 – Saudi International
February
6 – ISPS Handa Vic Open
20 – WGC-Mexico Championship
27 – Oman Open
March
5 – Commercial Bank Qatar Masters
12 – Magical Kenya Open
19 – Hero Indian Open
25 – WGC-Dell Technologies
April
9 – The Masters
16 – Maybank Championship
23 – Volvo China Open
30 – Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters
May
14 – PGA Championship
21 – Made in Denmark
28 – Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
June
4 – Trophée Hassan II
11 – Scandinavian Mixed
18 – US Open
25 – BMW International Open
July
2 – Open de France
2 – WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
9 – Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open
30 – Betfred British Masters
August
6 – UK Event – TBC
20 – D+D Real Czech Masters
27 – Omega European Masters
September
3 – Porsche European Open
10 – BMW PGA Championship
17 – KLM Open
October
1 – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
8 – Italian Open
15 – Mutuactivos Open de España
22 – Portugal Masters
29 – WGC-HSBC Champions
November
5 – Turkish Airlines Open
12 – Nedbank Golf Challenge
19 – DP World Tour Championship, Dubai