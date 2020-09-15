Homegrown hero Dustin Johnson heads into this one among the favourites to record another victory in New York.

Fresh from winning the PGA Tour Player of the Year gong, Johnson is the man to beat, especially considering World No.1 Brooks Koepka is out of the tournament with a knee problem.

He won back-to-back US Open tournaments before being pipped at the post by Gary Woodland last year – making Woodland the only man to beat Koepka in the US Open since 2016.

UK coverage of the US Open will be as extensive as usual, and with the colder weather drawing in, what better way to spend an evening than with your feet up and the golf on.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the US Open 2020.

When is US Open 2020?

The US Open will take place from Thursday 17th September 2020 until Sunday 20th September 2020.

It has been rearranged from its original slot in June due to the lockdown procedures, but fans will be delighted to see the competition go ahead.

Where is US Open 2020 course?

The tournament remains at the Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, USA.

It will be the fifth US Open played at Winged Foot.

How to watch US Open golf on TV

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

Live stream US Open golf online

You can watch the tournament with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

US Open 2020 golf TV schedule

Thursday 17th September

Sky Sports Golf and Main Event from 12:30pm

Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm

Friday 18th September

Sky Sports Golf and Main Event from 12:30pm

Sky Sports Main Event from 10:30pm

Saturday 19th September

Sky Sports Golf from 2pm

Sky Sports Main Event from 10:30pm

Sunday 20th September

Sky Sports Golf from 1pm

Sky Sports Main Event from 7:30pm

US Open 2020 golf highlights

Sky Sports Golf will air highlights and round-ups throughout their coverage.

Keep watching throughout the tournament for replays, highlights and more.

Who won the US Open 2019?

Gary Woodland won the tournament, his first major victory, despite not featuring in the top 20 before in the competition.

He successfully held off Brooks Koepka who was aiming to become the US Open champion for a third successive year.

