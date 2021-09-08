Ryder Cup 2021 TV schedule on BBC & Sky Sports, including dates and times

The Ryder Cup is very much on the way after a three-year wait for golf’s biggest team event to return to our TV screens.

Fans and players were left crestfallen after the biennial tournament, which was due to be played in 2020, was postponed amid the COVID pandemic but that disappointment is a long way back and we have everything to look forward to right now.

Team USA and Team Europe will once again battle for supremacy under the guidance of Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington respectively.

TV schedule information for BBC and Sky Sports is steadily being released and we’re on hand to help you watch every moment.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Ryder Cup 2021.

When is the Ryder Cup 2021?

The Ryder Cup will take place from Friday 24th September 2021 until Sunday 26th September 2021.

The 43rd Ryder Cup was intended to be held last year but it was postponed due to US and global restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryder Cup 2021 TV schedule

Friday 24th September

Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 1pm

Saturday 25th September

Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 1pm

Sunday 26th September

Sky Sports Golf from 5pm / Main Event from 6:30pm

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the Sky Go app.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Golf for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Ryder Cup 2021 BBC coverage

Unfortunately there won’t be any live TV coverage of the Ryder Cup on BBC platforms, but you’ll be able to soak up all the highlights each day.

You will also be able to listen to live radio coverage throughout the three-day event live on BBC Radio 5 Live with Mark Chapman from 6pm each day.

Where is the Ryder Cup 2021 course?

The tournament will take place at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin, USA for the first time in the competition’s history.

Players from Europe will jet across to the States for the prestigious men’s golf tournament determined to defend their title.

Who won the Ryder Cup last time?

Team Europe triumphed in 2018 with a dominant display on ‘home soil’ in France.

Thomas Bjørn’s side won 17 1/2 to 10 1/2 over the US team led by Jim Furyk.

Europe clinched the win as American veteran Phil Mickelson drove the ball into water and conceded to Francesco Molinari.

