Ryder Cup times 2021: When do Team Europe and Team USA tee off?
Your complete guide to the Ryder Cup times 2021, including when every player tees off at Whistling Straits.
Published:
The Ryder Cup will begin imminently as Team Europe and Team USA prepare to do battle once more in the prestigious golf team event.
Europe are the reigning champions after triumphing in France back in 2018 – the last time the Ryder Cup was held.
The three-day event should have gone ahead in 2020 but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID pandemic outbreak across the US.
Team captains will be champing at the bit to tee off in 2021 with 24 elite players gearing up to go head-to-head across the weekend.
We’re awaiting news of pairings and tee times, but we’ll update this page as soon as the information is available, with an announcement expected about both on Thursday.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on the Ryder Cup tee times 2021.
What time does the Ryder Cup start in UK time?
Players will tee off from 1:05pm UK time on both the Friday and Saturday of play in the 2021 event.
The final round on Sunday will see players embark on singles matches from the precise time of 5:04pm UK time.
Wisconsin – the location for the Ryder Cup in 2021 – is situated in the Central Daylight Time (CDT) zone, meaning they are currently six hours behind UK time.
Ryder Cup times 2021
All UK time.
Ryder Cup Friday tee times – 24th September
Foursome and fourball matches
1:05pm – TBC
1:21pm – TBC
1:37pm – TBC
1:53pm – TBC
6:10pm – TBC
6:26pm – TBC
6:42pm – TBC
6:58pm – TBC
Ryder Cup Saturday tee times – 25th September
Foursome and fourball matches
1:05pm – TBC
1:21pm – TBC
1:37pm – TBC
1:53pm – TBC
6:10pm – TBC
6:26pm – TBC
6:42pm – TBC
6:58pm – TBC
Ryder Cup Sunday tee times – 26th September
Single matches
5:04pm – TBC
5:15pm – TBC
5:26pm – TBC
5:37pm – TBC
5:48pm – TBC
5:59pm – TBC
6:10pm – TBC
6:21pm – TBC
6:32pm – TBC
6:43pm – TBC
6:54pm – TBC
7:05pm – TBC
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.