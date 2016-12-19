Mo Farah, who made history as Britain's most successful track and field athlete in Rio 2016, only managed fourth place in the Sports Personality poll, pulling in 50,000 fewer votes than Skelton.

Mo Farah speaking with Sports Personality host Gabby Logan via video link from Dubai

Earlier this year, Farah correctly predicted he would not make it into the top three this year, saying, “I’ve never been in the top three of Sports Personality. And I won’t be in the top three again. You have just got to accept what it is. What drives me is winning medals and just going out there and enjoy it."

Farah has actually finished third in Sports Personality once, in 2011, before his London 2012 exploits.

The Sports Personality voting breakdown also shows that cyclist Laura Kenny beat her husband Jason in the viewer vote, with Laura finishing in 8th and Jason in 10th.

Although he claimed top spot by a distance, Murray's vote count was down on last year, when he beat rugby league star Kevin Sinfield to the title.

2015 saw Murray pick up over 361,446 votes, with Sinfield in second on 278,353. Jessica Ennis-Hill came third last year on 79,898 votes.

See the full 2016 list below.

Sports Personality of the Year 2016 voting statistics

1. Andy Murray – 247,419 votes

2. Alistair Brownlee – 121,665 votes

3. Nick Skelton – 109,197 votes

4. Mo Farah – 54,476

5. Sophie Christiansen – 37,284

6. Kate Richardson-Walsh – 34,604

7. Max Whitlock – 32,858

8. Laura Kenny – 31,781

9. Jamie Vardy – 25,020

10. Jason Kenny – 12,376

11. Adam Peaty – 11,129

12. Gareth Bale – 10,786

13. Nicola Adams – 7,812

14. Kadeena Cox – 5,574

15. Dame Sarah Storey – 3,580

16. Danny Willett – 2,227