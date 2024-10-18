United States Grand Prix 2024 schedule: Time, TV channel, live stream
Your complete guide to watching the United States Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.
The United States Grand Prix kick-starts the beginning of the end for the 2024 Formula 1 season, following the last significant break of the campaign.
Drivers have enjoyed a month away from the F1 carnival to refuel ahead of a final sector which promises high drama to the very end.
Max Verstappen still leads the driver standings, but he has continued to haemorrhage points, with no victories in his last eight races.
McLaren star Lando Norris has pushed his foot to the floor in pursuit of a smash-and-grab maiden title win, but he is running out of road to make an overtake before the season's end.
The gap stands at 52 points with six races left to run. If Norris claims victory here, pressure will continue to intensify on Verstappen.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the United States Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.
When is the United States Grand Prix?
The United States Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 20th October 2024.
The race begins at 8pm UK time.
How to watch the United States Grand Prix on TV
The United States Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 6:30pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Live stream the United States Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
United States Grand Prix 2024 schedule: Qualifying, sprint and race
All UK time.
Friday 18th October
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 6:30pm
Sprint qualifying – 10:30pm
Saturday 19th October
Live on Sky Sports F1
Sprint – 7pm
Qualifying – 11pm
Sunday 20th October
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 8pm
