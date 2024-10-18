Max Verstappen still leads the driver standings, but he has continued to haemorrhage points, with no victories in his last eight races.

McLaren star Lando Norris has pushed his foot to the floor in pursuit of a smash-and-grab maiden title win, but he is running out of road to make an overtake before the season's end.

The gap stands at 52 points with six races left to run. If Norris claims victory here, pressure will continue to intensify on Verstappen.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the United States Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

When is the United States Grand Prix?

The United States Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 20th October 2024.

The race begins at 8pm UK time.

How to watch the United States Grand Prix on TV

The United States Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 6:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the United States Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

United States Grand Prix 2024 schedule: Qualifying, sprint and race

All UK time.

Friday 18th October

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 6:30pm

Sprint qualifying – 10:30pm

Saturday 19th October

Live on Sky Sports F1

Sprint – 7pm

Qualifying – 11pm

Sunday 20th October

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 8pm

